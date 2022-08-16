Editorial: The promise of India@75

ANI

It is no mean achievement for a 75-year-old nation to weather pitfalls in the democratic process and emerge largely unscathed as a vibrant, diverse country of 1.4 billion, with a distinct role in the global ecosystem. Therefore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s declaration in his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort that the aim is to make India a developed country by 2047 is not far-fetched or a mere chimera.

India has the potential to be a global superpower, but for that it must rid itself of the ills holding it back. Casteism, communalism, patriarchy, nepotism and corruption are just some of the problems besetting this great land. Democracy has thrived in India and but for the dark spell during the 1970s, when Emergency was declared, people’s rights and freedoms have mostly been upheld. There is no room for another Emergency, declared or not.

What distinguishes India from several other countries that secured freedom from colonial rule in the last century is its abiding faith in democratic principles as enshrined in the Constitution by the founding fathers. However, for the country to achieve its true potential, pledges and aphorisms are not enough. Overt nationalism of the flag-waving kind is of little significance if 75 years after Independence a dalit boy can be beaten to death for daring to drink water from an ‘upper-caste’ teacher’s pot. When a little girl is raped and murdered when she goes out to relieve herself as there is no toilet at home, India remains a land of deprivation and want. That such anachronisms exist in this country in the 21st century is itself a matter of shame.

On the way to becoming a developed nation in the next 25 years, the prime minister has urged citizens to take five pledges: move forward with greater resolve; erase all traces of servitude; be proud of one’s legacy; reinforce the strength of our unity; and focus on the duties of citizens. The intentions are noble, but what is crucial is their implementation. When minority bashing has become par for the course, when fear replaces pride in one’s legacy, when a blatant majoritarianism displaces the gentle inclusiveness of the Hindu religion, the nation’s progress is in peril. Bulldozer justice targeting one community cannot be the answer to India’s problems. A muscular strategy can never succeed in a diverse and unique country, as was amply proven by the disastrous experiment of the Emergency.

Another area that Mr Modi touched upon was the empowerment of women when he called for an end to misogyny. But this is easier said than done as centuries of patriarchy cannot be wished away overnight. Sexual offences have risen 70% over the past two decades, according to a report by the Public Health Foundation of India. Acid attacks, domestic violence and marital rape continue unabated though more stringent laws have been put in place. It will require a change in mindset for attitudes to change.

A beginning can be made by educating young girls and boys on gender parity. This must begin at home and in educational institutions where stereotypes relating to the roles of men and women are perpetuated. When more and more women assume positions of power, the change will be perceptible. It is indeed a shame that the reservation bill promising 33% quota for women in Parliament and state legislatures has been hanging fire, though the BJP has enjoyed a brute majority in the Lok Sabha for the past eight years and has pushed through more contentious legislation in the Rajya Sabha. Clearly there is a lack of intent in the political class.

However, 75 years on, India has a lot to be proud of and showcase. As an information technology superpower, a medical tourism hub, a cultural centre, a thriving start-up economy and now, increasingly, a sporting destination, it has outdone its neighours in the subcontinent by leaps and bounds. While its success can be attributed to its size, the demographic advantage of being a young nation and its immense human potential, the root cause remains its adherence to democratic principles. A country where citizens are free to air their views and carve out their own destinies irrespective of caste, creed or class will reap rich rewards.

Discrimination of any kind was anathema to the makers of the Constitution led by Babasaheb Ambedkar and that principle must endure for India to progress. It is time to take another pledge to ensure that this freedom achieved through the struggles and perseverance of our forefathers is never allowed to slip away. If the Tricolour is to always fly high, true equality and justice for all must form the essential tenets of daily life. Apart from being the largest democracy in the world, India must set out to be the truest one.