Editorial: The President’s Voice Is The Nation’s Voice

President Droupadi Murmu | Sansad TV

President Droupadi Murmu's recent article, released through a news agency, rightly condemns the horrific rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata, highlighting the pervasive issue of violence against women in India. Her words resonate with the pain and frustration felt by many who see such atrocities as part of a larger, persistent problem. Her call for introspection and insistence that society must eradicate this “perversion” are essential steps towards meaningful change. However, it is also important to address the selective outrage that often accompanies these condemnations. While the President’s message is powerful and necessary, it is crucial to question why certain incidents receive widespread attention while others do not.

She recalls the Nirbhaya case, which indeed shook the nation and led to significant legal and social reforms. Yet, as she herself acknowledges, countless other tragedies have occurred since then, many of which have been quickly forgotten or barely noted in the public discourse. This selective memory and outrage raise concerns about the consistency and sincerity of our collective response to violence against women. Why do some cases evoke nationwide protests and lead to government action, while others remain buried in obscurity? The answer may lie in various factors, including media coverage, the social status of the victims, and regional biases. This inconsistency not only undermines the seriousness with which we address such crimes but also perpetuates a hierarchy of outrage, where only the most sensational or high-profile cases receive the attention they deserve. President Murmu rightly points out that the objectification of women is at the core of these crimes and that this mindset is not confined to any one region or country. However, the battle against this mindset requires a more uniform and sustained effort. As a society, we must ensure that every case of violence against women, regardless of the victim's background or the location of the crime, is met with the same level of outrage and demand for justice.

In this context, the President’s call for a culture of remembrance is particularly poignant. To truly honour the memory of victims and prevent future tragedies, the country must reject selective outrage and, instead, cultivate a consistent, unwavering commitment to zero tolerance for violence against women. Only then can we begin to answer the difficult questions the President raises and create a safer, more just society for all. Be that as it may, it can truly be said that President Droupadi Murmu’s heart is in the right place.