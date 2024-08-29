 Editorial: The President’s Voice Is The Nation’s Voice
e-Paper Get App
HomeAnalysisEditorial: The President’s Voice Is The Nation’s Voice

Editorial: The President’s Voice Is The Nation’s Voice

FPJ EditorialUpdated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 11:17 PM IST
article-image
President Droupadi Murmu | Sansad TV

President Droupadi Murmu's recent article, released through a news agency, rightly condemns the horrific rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata, highlighting the pervasive issue of violence against women in India. Her words resonate with the pain and frustration felt by many who see such atrocities as part of a larger, persistent problem. Her call for introspection and insistence that society must eradicate this “perversion” are essential steps towards meaningful change. However, it is also important to address the selective outrage that often accompanies these condemnations. While the President’s message is powerful and necessary, it is crucial to question why certain incidents receive widespread attention while others do not.

Read Also
Video: Nirbhaya's Mother Reacts on Kolkata Rape-Murder, Says 'Country Has Not Learnt Anything Even...
article-image

She recalls the Nirbhaya case, which indeed shook the nation and led to significant legal and social reforms. Yet, as she herself acknowledges, countless other tragedies have occurred since then, many of which have been quickly forgotten or barely noted in the public discourse. This selective memory and outrage raise concerns about the consistency and sincerity of our collective response to violence against women. Why do some cases evoke nationwide protests and lead to government action, while others remain buried in obscurity? The answer may lie in various factors, including media coverage, the social status of the victims, and regional biases. This inconsistency not only undermines the seriousness with which we address such crimes but also perpetuates a hierarchy of outrage, where only the most sensational or high-profile cases receive the attention they deserve. President Murmu rightly points out that the objectification of women is at the core of these crimes and that this mindset is not confined to any one region or country. However, the battle against this mindset requires a more uniform and sustained effort. As a society, we must ensure that every case of violence against women, regardless of the victim's background or the location of the crime, is met with the same level of outrage and demand for justice.

In this context, the President’s call for a culture of remembrance is particularly poignant. To truly honour the memory of victims and prevent future tragedies, the country must reject selective outrage and, instead, cultivate a consistent, unwavering commitment to zero tolerance for violence against women. Only then can we begin to answer the difficult questions the President raises and create a safer, more just society for all. Be that as it may, it can truly be said that President Droupadi Murmu’s heart is in the right place.

Read Also
The Indian State Is Responsible For Exponential Rise In Rape And Murder Cases
article-image

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: 423 Disabled Quota Staff To Undergo Recertification Following Bogus Certificate Scam
Mumbai: 423 Disabled Quota Staff To Undergo Recertification Following Bogus Certificate Scam
Mumbai-Goa Highway: CM Eknath Shinde's Directive Leads To Criminal Charges Against Contractor For Shoddy Work, Culpable Homicide Case Filed
Mumbai-Goa Highway: CM Eknath Shinde's Directive Leads To Criminal Charges Against Contractor For Shoddy Work, Culpable Homicide Case Filed
Mumbai Residential Market To Exceed ₹2 Lakh Crore In Sales By 2030, Reports JLL
Mumbai Residential Market To Exceed ₹2 Lakh Crore In Sales By 2030, Reports JLL
Mumbai: 56-Year-Old Vice President Defrauded Of ₹76.11 Lakh By Scammers Posing As Investment Advisers
Mumbai: 56-Year-Old Vice President Defrauded Of ₹76.11 Lakh By Scammers Posing As Investment Advisers
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Netflix And IPL Proving To Be Great Levellers Catering To Wannabes

Netflix And IPL Proving To Be Great Levellers Catering To Wannabes

Editorial: UP’s Government's Digital Media Policy Marks A Dangerous Precedent

Editorial: UP’s Government's Digital Media Policy Marks A Dangerous Precedent

MumbaiNaama: Give Us Back Our Sea And Our Seafronts, BMC!

MumbaiNaama: Give Us Back Our Sea And Our Seafronts, BMC!

Editorial: The President’s Voice Is The Nation’s Voice

Editorial: The President’s Voice Is The Nation’s Voice

Editorial: In Kolkata Protest, Mamata Banerjee Is Hoist With Her Own Petard

Editorial: In Kolkata Protest, Mamata Banerjee Is Hoist With Her Own Petard