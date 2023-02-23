Editorial: Sovereignty and size are unrelated

EAM Jaishankar | File

Nobody saw External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar as a political leader, though he holds a political post. He was a career diplomat, who had challenging assignments before he was chosen for the post of foreign secretary. If Prime Minister Narendra Modi found in him a candidate for the post he holds now, it was only because Modi was convinced about his capabilities. He was not answerable to anyone, as the BJP had reposed its complete faith in the prime minister. For a diplomat, who was used to following and promoting the policies prepared by his political bosses, it is a great achievement to be in a position to prepare the country’s foreign policy as the minister in charge. But that does not mean that he should forget all the past and behave like a typical politician, waiting for an opportunity to prove his loyalty to his leader.

Jaishankar’s recent comments on the BBC documentary were unwarranted, more so when the whole world was watching with dismay what the government did by organising a raid-like “survey” of the BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai. It was quite churlish of him to have said that it was “a war by other means”. He saw a link between the two-part documentary and the parliamentary election, which is a year away. His argument would have made some sense if the documentary was broadcast days or hours before the voters were to go to the polling booths. As one who had served as India’s Ambassador in China for the “longest period”, he could not have forgotten that the BBC had done a similar programme on the Uighurs in Xinjiang province of China. It was absolutely petty for him to have mentioned the name of his father, who quit the civil service to pursue a career as a defence analyst in which capacity he earned greater recognition. His father had also mentioned that what happened in Gujarat in 2002 was indefensible.

When it comes to national security and sovereignty, nobody thinks about the size of the economy. Had that been the thought that guided the Vietnamese when they faced the French and the Americans or the Afghans when they faced the Brits, the Russians and, finally, the Americans, they could never have fought a war, let alone won it. Politics is the art of the possible and diplomacy is just a means of it.

Time to review organ donation

Former Member of Parliament, film actor and BJP leader Suresh Gopi has in a statement lamented that fellow actor and TV personality Subi Suresh (42) could not be saved as a liver transplant that she needed could not be organised in time. It is debatable whether such a transplant could have saved the young actor, but the point is that the law governing organ donation needs a drastic overhaul. The rules which are in force were necessitated by a racket unearthed in Punjab where kidney transplant had become a scandal involving a famous nephrologist. When it was unravelled, it caused a sensation in the country and rules were hastily framed to prevent such a racket in future.

As a consequence, permission for transplant is given only in cases where the donor and the recipient are close relatives like husband and wife or mother and son. If a close relative is not available and a person comes forward to donate his kidney, it is his duty to prove that he had not taken any money as a reward. Even when the donor is able to prove that it is altruism that drives him to donate his organ, the paperwork needed will take several months. Small wonder that senior political leaders like Lalu Yadav and the late Amar Singh found it necessary to go to Singapore to undergo a kidney transplant. Not everybody is like the late Arun Jaitley and the late Sushma Swaraj for whom many came forward to donate, and the surgery could be done at AIIMS. The law needs a relook so that a decision on organ transplant, be it of kidney or liver, can be taken quickly.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)