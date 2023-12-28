Editorial: Signboard saga unravels chaos

Pro-Kannada protesters | File photo

The incident in Bengaluru on Wednesday defies description. The municipal corporation mandated that commercial establishments in the city display at least 60 percent of their signboard text in Kannada. Whether this serves any purpose in a city with one of the most literate populations is debatable. Consider a McDonald’s signboard, where the letter M in yellow denotes its offerings. The question of whether 60 percent of the yellow letter should be in Kannada presents a different challenge. In any case, shops have until February 28 to update their signboards, but immediately after the announcement, a chauvinistic organisation took to the streets, vandalising non-compliant signboards. In fact, the question of non-compliance arises only after the deadline is over.

One target was a BMW dealer's signboard, even though the customers are likely proficient in English. While having signboards in Kannada can be beneficial to some people who know only one language, forcing sudden changes contradicts the adaptable nature of businesses focused on customer satisfaction. It is worth recalling that in some parts of Kerala, buses display place names in Hindi and Bengali, besides Malayalam, because of the large presence of "guest workers" from West Bengal, UP, and Bihar. It is a truism that no one adapts better to the market than a businessman. Small wonder that Gandhi had famously said, “A customer is the most important visitor in our premises. He is not dependent on us, we are dependent on him. He is not an interruption in our work, he is the purpose of it. He is not an outsider in our business, he is part of it.“

Bengaluru, a hub of cosmopolitanism and the first city to benefit from the IT revolution, attracted educated youth who migrated for opportunities from all over the country. Demanding these individuals, most of whom are well-versed in coding, suddenly learn Kannada seems contrary to the city's ethos. It is an insult to the local population to claim on their behalf that they can’t read simple signboards that are in English. Having given the ultimatum, the corporation should wait until February-end before taking punitive action. Meanwhile, those who took the law into their own hands in the name of Kannada should face stern consequences. They know that it is easy to instigate people in the name of religion, caste, and language but difficult to control the situation once they are provoked.

Raut’s poser

In a recent revelation, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MP Sanjay Raut declared that it was, in fact, the Shiv Sainiks who skilfully orchestrated the demise of the centuries-old Babri Masjid, stealing the thunder from the BJP, which traditionally claimed credit for the iconic event. Raut's statement, reminiscent of the old adage about the man leaning against the wall making off with the bride, unveiled a long-held secret that had many nodding knowingly. Contrary to the prevailing notion that kar sevaks single-handedly dismantled the historic mosque with their bare hands, evidence suggests that the Sainiks from Maharashtra brought an arsenal of tools, including pickaxes, ripper teeth, demolition hammers, and ropes. This well-equipped crew efficiently executed the demolition and cleared the debris within hours. However, in the collective consciousness of the public, the BJP has long been credited with the infamous job.

Raut takes a cheeky jab at the BJP, claiming that they've never truly achieved anything substantial, neither during the freedom struggle nor in the post-independence era. As he argues, the BJP began their grand journey of nation-building only in 2014, marked by Modi's relocation from Gujarat to New Delhi. As the grand inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya approaches, with uncertainty looming over the Shiv Sena's invitation, Raut bemoans the lack of recognition for the hard labor put in by his party-men. He questions how the temple construction could have occurred without the prior demolition, sparking a philosophical quandary reminiscent of the age-old debate on what came first: the egg or the hen. In the end, the question of who deserves more credit — the Shiv Sena or the BJP — remains an imponderable puzzle, akin to the timeless riddle of the egg and the hen, best left unanswered in the annals of political banter.