Editorial: Selfie menace takes dangerous turn

The stage is the right place for Sonu Nigam, the singer and performer with a pan-India fan following. A police station is certainly not the place for him to visit, more so to file a complaint. All those who enjoy his melodious rendering of songs would be surprised that he had to take the extraordinary step of filing a police complaint. He had performed at Chembur in Mumbai and was getting down from the stage when someone forced his way and tried to take a selfie with him. A security person who came to his rescue was pushed aside with so much force that he suffered some injuries. As providence would have it, nothing serious happened. Nobody even doubts that there was a political motive behind the incident. The organisers of the event have apologised to Nigam and it is now for the police to take whatever action is deemed necessary.

The incident underscores the menace of selfies. When a school student in Kerala held the hand of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to take a selfie, he got a scolding from him. A few moments later, the CM took pity on him, called him to his place and asked him to take a selfie to his heart’s content. The boy was happy to show the picture to the chief minister. Selfie-taking does not often have such a happy ending. Last week, three young persons had a watery death when they tried to take pictures while they were standing in the Pampa. Little did they know how deep the water was. There have been innumerable incidents of selfie-takers falling off the cliff and other dangerous places and dying.

Since almost everybody has a phone and since most of the phones have a camera, which can even rival a professional camera, many find it difficult to restrain themselves when they see a photo opportunity. A film star, a political leader, a singer or a writer or anybody who has earned some fame is mobbed for selfies. Such selfies are an invasion of the privacy of the person concerned. With no other option, people willingly pose for selfies little knowing that a selfie with the wrong person like a criminal or a terrorist can indeed be embarrassing, if not dangerous. No one in the country should undergo what Sonu Nigam unfortunately underwent in Mumbai.

A cat fight becomes national shame

Women in general have been breaking the glass ceiling, one by one. There is hardly any field where they have not excelled when they were given a level playing field. Today, a girl in India can aspire to become the chief of the army, the navy and the air force in the foreseeable future as permanent commission for them in the armed forces have become a reality. Incidentally, the highest executive post of the President of India is now held by a woman, who came from a humble background. Every person in his senses welcomes these developments when women do not even enjoy the right to vote in some countries.

It is against this backdrop that one should see the slugfest between a lady IAS officer and a lady IPS officer in Karnataka. They have been throwing decency and decorum to the wind in their bid to be one up on each other. They have even gone to the extent of circulating private pictures among fellow officers and on social media, and accusing each other of mental illness. In their no-holds-barred fight, it is difficult to pinpoint either of them as more sinned against than sinning. Both are considerably senior in their services, as one is the chief executive of the Karnataka Handicrafts Development Corporation while the other is the Commissioner of the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Department. Even schoolchildren would be more restrained in their conduct than these women. They have caused disrepute to the services to which they belong, particularly when people look up to such office-holders to behave in a dignified manner in keeping with the traditions and etiquette practiced by their predecessors. Both Roopa Moudgil and Rohini Sindhuri need to be dealt with strongly lest they should cause more damage to the government’s reputation.