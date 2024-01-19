Editorial: Sachin Tendulkar, the latest target of deepfake cyber-deception

Sachin Tendulkar | File Pic

Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar finds himself ensnared in a technological tempest. Recently, he starred in a viral video promoting an online gaming app, claiming his daughter Sara earns Rs 2 lakh daily through this virtual venture. He was as surprised as many of his fans were when they saw the fake video. Some of them thought that it was a surprising career move for the cricketing legend. Flashback to Sachin's 50th birthday interview! Snippets from the interview were ingeniously tweaked to endorse the gaming app, placing him among celebrities plagued by deepfake scandals.

The issue extends beyond personal embarrassment, as morphed content, often of a salacious nature, haunts celebrities, especially women. With 96% of these fake videos being pornographic, technology seems to wield its powers for less-than-honourable pursuits. The larger concern arises: are our regulatory systems equipped to grapple with the dark side of technology? The Information Technology Act of 2000 appears archaic in the face of deepfake evolution, lacking provisions to address emerging challenges. Our legal system struggles to keep pace with the rapid expansion of cybercrime, resulting in many cases going unresolved and unreported.

Sachin, familiar with the pitfalls of cyber deception, has filed a second FIR, underscoring the inadequacy of existing governance structures. Mumbai Police's futile attempts to nab the culprits emphasise the uphill battle faced by authorities in navigating the intricate world of cybercrime. While India holds immense potential in the AI ecosystem, the surge in cybercrime demands urgent attention. The recent NCRB report, showcasing a 24.4% increase in cybercrime, is a call to action for the government. As investments in AI applications soar, fortifying regulatory frameworks and infrastructure becomes imperative, ushering in an era where the digital realm remains a playground for innovation rather than a battleground for cyber deception.