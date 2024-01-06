Editorial: Rising cybercrime must be tackled

Even the more savvy fintech users have fallen prey to cyber frauds and scams | Representative pic

India’s phenomenal growth in the fintech sector, with an ever-expanding base and volume of tech-based transactions and payments, needs a more stringent firewall now, going by the latest round of cybercrimes reported. This is especially important if the most vulnerable among the fintech users such as the elderly and the less-lettered, whose familiarity with the modes of operation may not be high enough to alert them to potential scams and scamsters, have to be protected at all costs, and if credibility and trust in digital transactions have to be maintained. Illegal loan apps, especially those operating from foreign shores, and identity theft including of critical personal information such as Aadhar details, are among the most common frauds and scams that people have fallen prey to.

Recent data showed that the national cybercrime rate is 129 per 1,00,000 citizens but, as all averages do, this too masks a story of how rampant and growing the menace is in our larger cities. Against that non-alarming average, Delhi registered 755 cases per lakh of population throughout 2023 which was the highest in the country for all states and union territories. Chandigarh was placed second with 432 cases; Haryana and Telangana followed with 381 and 261 cases per lakh respectively. Since August 2019 when the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal was launched, more than 3.26 million complaints have been reported on it with a shocking Rs 10,300 crore reported lost to frauds and scams. Barely 12% of the defrauded money was recovered last year.

These are alarming numbers, but experts reckon that these are mere slivers of a much larger picture. Even the more savvy fintech users have fallen prey to cyber frauds and scams. Many who are scammed do not know how to report or decide against it; others feel shame or are blackmailed or sextorted to remain quiet. There is an urgent need for a nationwide campaign of fintech literacy and precautionary measures. It is not sufficient that several banks, e-commerce companies, and financial institutions have been integrated into the national helpline. The government and the Reserve Bank of India must amp up their outreach in all languages and across all media to educate people, warn them, and equip them with the necessary tools to safeguard themselves and their money.