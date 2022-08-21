Editorial: Revadi culture – some parties more reckless than others

File Photo

The continuing debate on freebies, or “revadi”, as the Prime Minister chose to call them, is unlikely to throw up a considered consensus. To begin with, there are differences over what constitutes a freebie, especially in an underdeveloped country like India. However, regardless of such definitional confusion, there is wide agreement that any amount of state expenditure on education and health ought to be welcome. By no stretch of the imagination can these be categorised as freebies. These are the first building blocks of a strong and prosperous state. Indeed, if we reach consensus on augmenting expenditure on the provision of these two basic public goods, we can, to a large extent, settle the raging controversy over "revadi culture". Because adequate allocations for universal education and health care in a country saddled with a perennial shortage of funds, and obliged to resort to deficit financing for even essential services and goods, would hardly leave any surplus for wasteful expenditure.

The trouble arises when politicians prioritise vote-buying over nation-building, diverting precious funds for free water, electricity and, in some states, even free unlimited travel on state-owned transport. It is this profligacy of taxpayers’ funds which is proving hard to curb. Whether the Supreme Court, which is seized of the matter following a PIL, will be able to restrain politicians from promising all manner of goodies to voters is doubtful. Even the Election Commission has limited powers in this regard. It can bar incumbent governments from offering sops to voters once the model code of conduct comes into force with the notification of the poll schedule, but it is unable to prevent political parties from promising the moon on the campaign trail.

Some will argue that it is for discerning voters to sift the actual public goods from the vote-buying bribes being offered in the guise of freebies. However, in an economy of perennial shortages, whether of funds or of goods and services, it is unwise to expect voters not to be enticed by promises of free water and power, or of outright doles. Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal was able to win the Delhi assembly poll by offering “muft bijli-paani”. Indeed, he firmed up his hold on voters further by allowing all women, regardless of age or income, to travel free on buses run by the Delhi Transport Corporation and the local Metro network. It mattered little to him or to the voters that the DTC, as also the Delhi Jal Board and the electricity distribution undertakings, were neck-deep in debt.

Punching a big hole in the meagre finances of state budgets owing largely to wasteful freebies eventually pauperises state governments, obliging them to borrow from the central bank or other sources. Also, it leaves very little for infrastructure, even for expansion of health and educational services. But it is also true of politicians everywhere that they concern themselves with the here and now, leaving coming generations to bother about the future.

Take Punjab, for example. Despite it being widely known that the state was deep in debt, all parties at the hustings had promised free power. AAP promised, above all, what many people believe led to its stupendous win: a monthly allowance of Rs1,000 to all women 18 years and above. Besides, it promised 300 units of free power. A couple of months after assuming power, the AAP government is now under pressure to fulfil its promise to women to give Rs 1,000 in cash every month, but it does not know where to locate those Rs4,000 crore needed to make good that promise. Meanwhile, the debt of the Punjab electricity board mounts by the day and the power-generating companies threaten to cut off supplies. This, however, does not prevent reckless politicians from making reckless promises to win elections and line their pockets with filthy lucre, leaving behind the mess of their creation for future generations to clean up. Ultimately, neither the Election Commission nor the Supreme Court will be able to curb such behaviour. Discerning voters alone will have to do it. Therefore, it is important that allocation on education and health is stepped up by all governments.