Editorial: Politics over chickens

The government of Gujarat considers the chicken as an animal. It is, perhaps, the only animal which not only lays eggs but can also fly. That is why chicken has always been considered a bird, not an animal. Of course, in the general classification, chicken is an animal, not a plant as it can move and is not rooted to the ground. True, chicken cannot fly a long distance because their wings are not strong enough to support the body. The same is true about many birds like the peacock, not to mention ostrich and other large birds. That does not make them lesser birds or animals. Among the varieties of chicken, there are some which are indigenous and can find a perch on a tree or fly away from danger. In any case, they are not like Dodo, which could not fly and, therefore, became an extinct species in Mauritius.

The Gujarat government is certainly not interested in making a critical study of all the birds and animals to reclassify them, according to the new knowledge it has acquired. It has a mundane purpose in classifying chicken as an animal. It wants to encourage vegetarianism at the cost of those who have poultry business. In many towns, the municipal authorities took action against chicken sellers. It was against this background that they approached the High Court. By telling the court that chicken is an animal, the authorities can force the sellers to slaughter chicken only in a designated slaughterhouse after a veterinary doctor has signed that the meat can be used for human consumption. Of course, this will put a finis to sale of chicken from roadside shops, as no chicken seller will be able to follow the norms for sale of animal meat. What a clever way of hitting below the belt!