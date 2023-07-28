Editorial: Oppenheimer is a movie, move on

Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer | File photo

The controversy over the critically-acclaimed Hollywood film Oppenheimer in which a copy of the Bhagawad Gita is shown during an intimate scene touched raw nerves in India this week. Social media was abuzz with “hurt sentiment” and calls for its boycott; even Anurag Thakur, minister for information and broadcasting, took up cudgels with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) demanding to know why it cleared the movie despite the scene. There is scope to believe that Thakur not only went beyond his remit but also turned a pet peeve of his ilk – hyper-sensitivity of the right wing to Hindu symbols and references – into a needless controversy. In fact, he gave wind to the “hurt sentiment” brigade which, as a responsible member of the union cabinet, he should not have done.

This is a delicate territory in that movies, books and other creative industry outputs take artistic liberties and licenses in the telling of stories which are bound to hurt or offend some sections of the public. This is precisely why functioning democracies have independent and autonomous institutions such as the CBFC to certify films for public viewing. If the Board had found that scene objectionable, it would have called for cuts; it did not. Let it be remembered that the CBFC members are appointed by the Government of India and, therefore, can be assumed to be sympathetic to its agenda, if not neutral. Thakur over-reached in demanding that an independent authority give him an explanation; the CBFC does not owe it to the minister.

There is nothing distasteful in the way that scene has been shot or the Gita shown, but then this is a matter of personal taste and film viewing experience. If filmmaker Christopher Nolan is to be believed, Oppenheimer frequently referred to the holy book and it is possible that a copy lay somewhere around him. The debate is not whether Nolan is free to show such a scene; he is. The debate is also not why the CBFC cleared it; it is authorised to do so and does not owe an explanation to a minister. The debate is why Thakur became the unofficial censor board.

