Editorial: Not all is well on economic front

Despite much self-congratulation in the official circles for the Indian economy likely to be among the fastest growing in the world, there are stark signals of slowdown. Which is why the World Bank last week lowered further its forecast for India to grow at 6.5% this year from the earlier 7.5%. Our own Reserve Bank too has now pegged the full-year growth at 7% from the earlier 7.2%. Given that the World Trade Organization has scaled down global trade volume from the earlier 3.4% to 1%, fears of a global recession do not seem to be far-fetched. The continuing fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to hurt the global economy, with prices of fuel, food and fertilisers registering record highs. India might have accessed a huge quantity of Russian oil but even at somewhat discounted prices it still reflects the sharp surge in the global energy prices, including those of natural gas, after the Western sanctions against Russia.

Whether or not the US-led sanctions are hurting Russia, these certainly have played havoc with the energy prices in the entire western world. With winter approaching, people in these countries are staring at high gas prices, shortages and state-imposed rationing on the use of gas for heating homes and offices. In sharp contrast, India seems to have smoothed over its energy woes, increasing manifold its purchase of crude oil from Russia, much to the chagrin of the US and the European Union. Both now seem to have become reconciled to India carving out its own independent stand on Russia following its aggression against Ukraine. The relatively cheaper imports of Russian energy have helped India stabilise the pump-prices of petroleum products, though partial controls on price increases in the oil marketing companies have yet again imposed losses on them in the last two quarters. Energy costs aside, other economic indicators too reveal a none-too-happy picture. With wholesale price inflation still ruling at 12.4%, and the consumer price inflation at over 6%, the surge in recent months in GST collections may only reflect the higher prices of goods and services. Likewise, the positive sentiment created by higher corporate profits fails to mask the general slip in the manufacturing sector which registered a growth of 2.4% in July. Most worryingly, a large section of the self-employed entrepreneurs in the micro, small and medium sector were struggling to service the loans taken under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme. The service sector too, which accounts for more than half of the GDP, registered a lower growth in the latest quarter. On the other hand, merchandise exports after the post-Covid boost in the last financial have begun to taper off, shrinking by 3.5% in August. In part this may be accounted for by the general slowdown in Western economies but the fact that our input costs, including labour, are higher than those in Bangladesh, Vietnam and other Southeast Asian nations has impacted the export of readymade garments, a highly labour-intensive industry.

As for the equity markets, though they are still relatively high, particularly when compared to the western markets, slowly but certainly the trend seems to be bearish. Foreign Portfolio Investors have been net sellers in recent weeks. As the Fed increases the basic rate to tame the record high inflation in the US, the rupee will continue to be under stress; it already breached the 82 mark against the dollar last week. There could be more pressure on the rupee in coming days as FPIs pull out of the Indian markets. It is little consolation that as against all other major currencies the rupee has lost the least against the US dollar. The forex reserves had depreciated for the ninth week straight by end-September, touching a low of $ 532.22 billion against a high of over $ 612 billion early last year.

Meanwhile, further lowering of the growth forecast by the World Bank and the RBI cannot be ruled out as there seems no sign of the war in Ukraine ending anytime soon and the OPEC and Russia together deciding to reduce daily crude production, pressuring further global oil prices. Thus headwinds from both domestic and foreign sources could force a further downward revision in growth. Maybe that was why the free food programme launched in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic was continued till the end of the year, thus entailing a further burden of over Rs 45,000 crore on the fisc.

To sum up, there are more negatives than positives on the economic horizon. It is up to the policy-makers to accordingly prepare all stakeholders to factor in the creeping slowdown in growth.