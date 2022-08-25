Editorial: No end to drift and dithering in Congress Party

Independence Day 2022: Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, other Congress MPs lead party's 'Azadi Gaurav Yatra' | Congress/Twitter

There seems no end to the Congress Party’s quest for regaining relevance. At a time when the country is crying for a strong Opposition the Congress is adrift in confusion and self-doubt. Its leadership, rather what passes for it, seems to be in the dark about the next course of action which will help get its mojo back. The time-table set for the election of the president following the rebellion by the Group of 23 two years ago is now in its penultimate stage. But there are no contenders for the president’s post. Rahul Gandhi had quit in 2019 following the spectacular loss in the parliamentary poll. Two years ago, Sonia had stepped in as interim president till the party chose a new leader. Unsurprisingly, as the September deadline to elect a new president comes near the demand for Rahul to yet again become the party chief has got more strident, more shrill. But the Gandhi scion seems determined not to take the formal charge of the party of which for all practical purposes he is the de facto boss. Whether the Gandhis like it or not, this sort of ambiguity has contributed to the party’s growing marginalization even in the constricted Opposition space. To put it simply, he cannot have his cake and eat it too, that is, not take formal charge as party chief and yet insist on controlling all that goes on in the party from behind-the-scenes. Small wonder, then, even other Opposition groups tend not to take the Congress leadership into confidence while launching anti-government programmes. Of course, it suits the ruling party that there is a complete lack of coordination even in opposing the government on some of the latter’s more questionable decisions. For example, the growing misuse of various investigative agencies. We for one would welcome any exercise that helps to clean the Augean stables of Indian politics. Maybe a cynic would argue that let the current ruling dispensation ferret out the dirty money of the Opposition and, when the latter comes into power, it can pay back in the same coin, investigating the corrupt in the current ruling party. That way probably politicians of all stripes would be careful in not lining their pockets with filthy lucre. That said, there is no denying that until the Congress gets its act together, ably leading the Opposition, fragmented and dispirited as it is, from up front, the government will continue to enjoy a free pass to do as it pleases. No democracy can be vibrant and its institutions full of vitality, until the ruling party is kept on its feet by a strong and vigilant Opposition. The BJP in the Opposition had played the role of the watchdog most effectively; indeed, guilty of often opposing just for the sake of opposing. The tragedy of the present Congress Party is that it was hopeless in power --- otherwise it would not have lost two Lok Sabha elections on the trot --- and it is terrible on the Opposition benches.

Whether one likes it or not, the blame for this must lie squarely with the Gandhis. They neither lead, nor allow anyone else in the party to lead. That way lies disaster for the once mighty Grand Old Party, the party of freedom struggle, the party of Nehru and Indira Gandhi. Before further decay and disintegration sets in, it is for the Gandhis to clearly, most unambiguously, state whether or not any of the Gandhi siblings is ready to shoulder the responsibility of leading the party as party chief. If not, they should not only withdraw from the election process of choosing a new president, but ought to be seen to be fully neutral in the election of the next leader. The reported subterfuge of nominating a figurehead as president and then micro-managing the party from behind will be counter-productive. For the party to grow, for it to become a meaningful vehicle of the collective voice of the opposition, its president needs to reassure the country that he is his own boss, and not a puppet in the hands of 10 Janpath. In this context, speculation that the Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot could emerge as the Gandhi’s nominee for the top post may have a kernel of truth. Gehlot is a clever politician who has survived the constant pinpricks from Sachin Pilot. Should he find himself elevated to the Congress President’s post he may still enjoy the benefit of doubt that he has his own agency. Though the Gandhis could still exercise considerable power, at least Gehlot has the stature to coordinate with other opposition parties a common strategy in and outside Parliament. Meanwhile, Gehlot’s move to New Delhi would also help Sachin Pilot get the CM’s post. As they say, kill two birds with one stone. Under the circumstances, the beleaguered Gandhis don’t have a better option.