Editorial: Neither Sip Nor Dip On The Banks Of The Polluted Ganga

The Ganga | File Photo/Wikipedia

Ah, the ever flowing, eternal Ganga — India’s sacred lifeline and, apparently, a divine sponge for all our sins and, unfortunately, our trash. From the icy sanctity of its Himalayan origin to its murky destiny in the Indian Ocean, the river is both a pilgrimage and a pollution hazard. Folklores extol its spiritual prowess with Rishikesh and Haridwar on its banks housing thousands of ashrams. Millions still carry its water home as a holy elixir. But a word to the wise: proceed with caution, or perhaps a hazmat suit. The National Green Tribunal (NGT), no less, has declared the Ganga at Varanasi unfit for drinking—or even dipping. Yes, in the city represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the river is so sullied that the tribunal wants warning boards to keep bathers out. Perhaps the signs could say: “Absolve sins, acquire infections — enter at your own risk!”

At the heart of this mess are the Varuna and Asi, tributaries that should flow with crystal-clear waters but, instead, discharge industrial and domestic effluents into the Ganga. Cleaning these tributaries was a goal supposedly achieved three years ago. Meanwhile, the Ganga Action Plan of Rajiv Gandhi fame has guzzled thousands of crores in public funds, proving that no amount of money — or faith — can scrub away apathy and untreated sewage. But let’s not just blame bureaucracy. The devout, who lovingly immerse idols and floral offerings, seem unaware that their reverence adds to the filth. Ironically, the river that purifies souls is itself a victim of spiritual littering. So here we are: spirituality cohabiting with sewage, a sacred river drowning in human neglect. Perhaps it’s time we stop expecting the Ganga to cleanse us and start cleansing the Ganga instead. Until then, enjoy the view — just don’t take a sip or a dip!