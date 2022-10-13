Editorial: Need to know whys and hows of note ban

Representative Photo | File

The Supreme Court’s decision to hear the petition about the demonetisation of high-denomination currency notes signifies a reversal of its own decision to treat it as merely “academic”. That is exactly the argument the Central Government made when it opposed the petition on the premise that nothing good would come out of it. The Centre also made the point that the decision was within its purview and the court looking into it would amount to crossing the Lakshmanrekha. After a little prevarication, the five-member Constitution Bench, headed by Justice S Abdul Nazeer, has asked the Government and the Reserve Bank of India to file affidavits on why the Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes were withdrawn without much forethought. Demonetisation was one of the worst decisions ever taken by the Government, depriving tens of millions of people access to their own money in the banks.

It caused enormous damage to the economy, second only to the lockdown imposed on the nation in the wake of Covid-19. Whatever be the court’s verdict, it is unlikely to mitigate the hardship the people suffered on account of demonetisation. It is clear that the decision failed to meet all its objectives like weeding out fake currency and black money. Nearly 99% of the banned notes returned to the Reserve Bank, showing clearly that demonetisation was a complete failure. The havoc this caused to the economy can be gauged by the fact that the banned notes constituted 86% of the total money in circulation. There was no proper system in place to replace the banned notes with new ones. Small wonder that many people died while standing in long queues to withdraw their own money from the banks.

The question is, did the Government have the power to demonetise such a large percentage of the currency notes in circulation? The decision was taken under the RBI Act and it should have been initiated by the bank, instead of which the RBI became a willing tool in the hands of the Government, which took less than 24 hours to decide — and implement the decision — to withdraw 86% of India’s currency. It was a Himalayan blunder. Withdrawal of currency notes was done in 1946 and 1978 also — but the Government followed certain norms then, which was not done on November 8, 2016. The hearing of the petition will help unravel the mysteries surrounding the demonetisation, and hopefully will ensure that no government in future takes such momentous decisions without due application of mind.



Human sacrifice symptom of a malaise

Incidents of human sacrifice are occasionally reported from various parts of India. What was reported from Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala, which Mahatma Gandhi once visited, is one of the most horrendous incidents ever reported. Glib-talker Mohammed Shafi is accused of having created a false Facebook account to bluff masseur Bhagaval Singh and his wife Laila into committing unspeakable crimes for a better life and fortune. In addition to brutally mutilating and killing two women, the couple are believed to have also consumed the women’s flesh on instructions from Shafi.

Investigating officers believe that Shafi is a sexual pervert who derived sadistic pleasure from rape and mutilation. There are at least eight criminal cases pending against him, yet the irony is that he was able to organise the deaths of two innocent women without giving the police any clue. It is easy to be horror-struck but difficult to understand that such an incident can happen in a state that is said to be the most literate and politically conscious. We as a nation are at a stage when superstitious practices are promoted in the name of tradition and culture, while the Constitution unequivocally enjoins upon the state to promote a scientific temper at all times.