Editorial: Musical Chairs In Bihar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar | File Pic

In the enigmatic world of Bihar politics, attempting to guess how many times Nitish Kumar won the confidence of the State Assembly is utterly pointless. He's the elusive maestro, the only chief minister to receive votes from all MLAs, regardless of their party affiliations. It's a political riddle wrapped in a mystery of voting patterns. Sure, Nitish never bagged a perfect 100% in any vote, but who needs perfection when you can effortlessly swing the political pendulum your way? When cozying up with the BJP, their MLAs enthusiastically marked their ballots for him. Then, with a dramatic twist, he waltzed into the RJD camp, and voila! Their votes showered upon him like confetti at a victory parade. Now that he is back in the BJP's warm embrace, their MLAs are left with no choice but to keep the Nitish love alive. It's a political rollercoaster that leaves spectators dizzy, wondering if this is governance or an extended game of political spin-the-bottle.

Nitish Kumar, the political Houdini, remains untouchable. Accuse him of fence-jumping? Not a chance. Personal allegations? Please, they once sang his praises. By collecting votes like rare Pokemon cards, Kumar has crafted a shield of immunity against attacks. The RJD, not to be outfoxed, plays a strategic waiting game. They know Nitish is the prodigal chief minister who could dash back to their fold if the BJP tries to be too clever by half with him. So, for now, the political swords remain sheathed. In the bygone era, MLAs were whispered about with the phrase “Aya Ram Gaya Ram” (Ram came, Ram left). In modern Bihar, it's not the MLAs playing musical chairs; it's the chief minister. Let's update the adage: "’Aya Ram Gaya Ram Phir Ayega Ram!” when political defections are not a bug but a feature.