Editorial: Mimicry is 'jest' a laughing matter

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar versus TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee | File

In the grand theatre of politics, mimicry has been a time-honoured tradition, dating back centuries to its Greek roots. However, the recent uproar over a Trinamool Congress MP's alleged imitation of Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has left many scratching their heads. Mimicry, after all, is the art of imitation and, ideally, inducing laughter, not sparking political firestorms. One wonders why a harmless jest has escalated to the point where even the President and the Prime Minister feel compelled to weigh in as if the VP underwent a political crucifixion. It's almost as if mimicry has become a sacred act, only to be wielded with utmost reverence — a curious turn of events in the realm of political satire.

Ironically, the master of mimicry himself, Narendra Modi, remains unscathed by the mimicry maelstrom. Those who've witnessed his political rallies can attest to his uncanny ability to send rivals “to the wall” with well-timed mimicry. Perhaps there's an unspoken agreement that certain figures are immune to the jests they dish out. Modi's past escapades, including not sparing then Vice-President Hamid Ansari from his barbed tongue, highlight the selective nature of political humour. In a world where even Jawaharlal Nehru could laugh off a jab about his bald head in Parliament, it's perplexing to see the current furore over a mere mimicry act. As political mimicry takes centre stage, one can't help but wonder if we've lost sight of the bigger picture — the essence of humour in politics.

In the grand dance of power, maybe it's time for leaders to take a cue from history where wit was met with laughter, not suspension threats. After all, in the circus of politics, well-executed mimicry should be met with applause, not political posturing.