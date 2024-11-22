Editorial: 'Manifesting' Linguistic Stardom In The Modern Age

The linguistic gods have finally spoken: Manifest is Cambridge Dictionary’s Word of the Year 2024. While this crowning achievement is undoubtedly cause for celebration, one can’t help but wonder how Manifest beat the competition — details on the runners-up remain as elusive as the meaning of some political manifestos. Reports suggest Manifest surged to linguistic stardom based on its widespread usage and its status as the most searched word online. From TikTok creators to dictionary aficionados, everyone seems obsessed with manifesting something—be it success, good vibes, or simply clarity on what the word actually means.

With roots in 14th-century English and origins in Latin and French, Manifest initially meant something “easily noticed or obvious”. Over time, it has evolved, acquiring multiple meanings and a curious flexibility. It’s now a staple in logistics (a passenger or cargo list), spirituality (manifesting your dream job), and, of course, politics (those lofty promises that seldom see the light of day — if in doubt, ask any voter anywhere in India). In a spiritual land like India, Manifest enjoys a unique cultural relevance. From deities manifesting in animal forms to godmen manifesting miracles, the word is woven into the nation’s mystical fabric. Yet, the modern obsession with “manifesting” success underscores a peculiar irony. While the ancient idea of manifestation required faith and patience, today’s version demands instant results — preferably without breaking a sweat.

As political parties craft their manifestos, promising the moon but delivering craters, the word Manifest quietly chuckles at its own dichotomy. Its journey from clarity to ambiguity mirrors our times — where everyone wants success, but few want the effort that makes it manifest. No wonder Manifest earned its prestigious title in a language that has a million words. After all, what better word captures our collective yearning to dream big, skip the grind, and hit the jackpot?