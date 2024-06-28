Editorial: Maharashtra Economy At Crossroads, Shows Economic Survey

Representative Image | Gerd Altmann/Pixabay

The Economic Survey of a state is a picture of its economic and social health told in numbers. Maharashtra’s Economic Survey, presented in the state legislature on Thursday, does not inspire confidence that the state is on a well-charted and deliberately-planned path of growth and expansion with most, if not all, of its 36 districts joining the bandwagon. The state’s economy was the highest contributor with nearly 14% to India’s GDP, far ahead of Tamil Nadu with 8.7%. Maharashtra’s total GDP for 2023-24 stood at Rs 40.5 lakh crore, marginally growing over the previous year. It is still the top state attracting Foreign Direct Investment but its debt burden has been growing too and stands at over Rs 7 lakh crore.

The state economy is expected to grow by 7.6% and is on course to the promised $1 trillion economy. However, the solemn aspects of the Survey come from a close reading across segments such as farm sector, industries and services. The agriculture and allied activities, in advanced estimates, were expected to grow only at 1.9%; this in a state where more than half live off agriculture. The service sector growth at 8.8% is a considerable drop of more than 4.2% over the previous year. There is a stark difference in the per capita across the state; while the average of Rs 2,52,389 is higher than that of Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, the state has slipped to the sixth position in the country on this count, and the difference between the wealthy cities of Mumbai-Pune-Nashik-Nagpur and poorer districts should worry the government.

The reading and comprehension of the Economic Survey must be made mandatory for politicians in the state, across parties, who have been building or resurrecting their careers unmindful of the direction that the state has taken in the past few years. The announcement of mega projects especially in the already-developed regions like Mumbai-Pune-Nashik, and the glitzy inauguration of some of them, might give the impression of a well-performing state but the truth is, as shown in the Economic Survey, that there are two states within Maharashtra — an affluent and positive one that is on government's publicity material; another that is impoverished and backward, and that barely makes news. Course correction must happen without delay.