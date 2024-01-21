Editorial: Love conversion guidelines from a Delhi judge

Representative Image | File

In a recent episode of “Religious Conversion: The Courtroom Drama”, the Delhi High Court has taken a bold step to guide our confused hearts on matters of interfaith love. A ten-year-old incident, featuring a Muslim man and a Hindu woman with a living husband, has now become the muse for these groundbreaking guidelines. Apparently, the couple, in a masterstroke of problem-solving, decided to tie the knot to escape the clutches of an FIR accusing the gentleman of a rather ungentlemanly act. Ah, the sweet aroma of love in the air — or is it the scent of a strategic compromise?

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, leading the solo act on this judicial stage, has magnanimously declared the couple's rendition of events as a lyrical composition of fiction. Bravo! Who doesn't appreciate a good work of fiction in the courtroom? Now, to avoid such gripping tales of love or deceit (we're still unsure), the court has prescribed a new ritual for the star-crossed lovers. Before donning the matrimonial robes of a different faith, one must demonstrate an intimate knowledge of the script, meaning the religious text. A love pop quiz, if you will.

But wait, there's more! To spice things up, an affidavit must be filed in a language the couple understands. After all, if you're going to convert for love, you better be fluent in the language of commitment, or at least in legalese. In an altruistic move, the court aims to protect people from converting on a whim just for the thrill of marriage. Because, clearly, religion is not a cafeteria — you can't just pick and choose from the spiritual buffet without knowing what's on the menu. So, let the interfaith love stories be written with affidavits and pop quizzes, and may Justice Sharma continue to unravel the intricacies of love, faith, and the law in this thrilling saga!