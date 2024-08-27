Editorial: Kangana’s Cinematic Politics Misfires

Kangana Ranaut | File/ANI

Kangana Ranaut, now a BJP MP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, is proving to be a gift that keeps on giving — or, depending on whom you ask, perhaps giving a bit too much. Known for her knack for stirring the pot, she recently found herself in hot water after her colourful praise of the Narendra Modi government. In her enthusiasm, she warned that India might have faced a Bangladesh-like crisis, with “bodies hanging and rapes happening,” had the government not intervened. Such vivid imagery is hardly the stuff of subtle statecraft, but then again, subtlety has never been the actor’s strong point. The BJP, clearly, saw potential in her, perhaps mistaking her cinematic flair for political acumen, and rewarded her with a seat in Parliament. Her earlier barbs at Rahul Gandhi, singer Rihanna, and climate activist Greta Thunberg had certainly endeared her to the party faithful. Who could forget her bold, if historically questionable, assertion that Subhas Chandra Bose was India’s first prime minister, rather than Jawaharlal Nehru? It was the sort of revisionist rhetoric that had the party’s social media warriors cheering from the sidelines.

However, even the BJP seems to have discovered that there is such a thing as too much Kangana. Her latest comments, particularly the unfortunate comparison of protesting farmers with Bangladeshi rioters, have not only embarrassed the party but also risked alienating voters in Haryana, where elections are looming. The farmers, who spent a year battling the government’s controversial farm laws, hardly appreciate being likened to the looters in Dhaka. It seems Kangana, ensconced in her world of lights and cameras, has lost touch with the grassroots reality. In the end, her foray into politics may serve as a cautionary tale — that even the most fiery rhetoric must be tempered with a bit of common sense.