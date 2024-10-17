Editorial: Jaishankar’s Visit Shows The Way

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrives for the 23rd Meeting of SCO Council of Heads of Government, in Rawalpindi on Tuesday. | ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s recent visit to Islamabad marks a significant step in India-Pakistan relations, being the first visit by an Indian foreign minister in nine years. The occasion was the high-level meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), a powerful regional bloc that includes major nations like China, Russia, Iran, and several Central Asian states, representing about 40 percent of the world’s population. The meeting provided an important platform for dialogue between India and Pakistan, two nations whose relationship has been fraught with tension. In contrast to past encounters, particularly the SCO meeting in Goa in 2023 and the UN General Assembly held last month, the tone of this meeting was notably less contentious. Both countries avoided sensitive issues that often derail discussions, much to their own embarrassments.

Pakistan, notably, refrained from raising the Kashmir issue, and Jaishankar, while mentioning concerns over China’s Belt and Road Initiative and cross-border terrorism, kept his remarks measured. This shift toward a more diplomatic tone is encouraging and suggests that both sides are keen to explore the possibility of improving relations. His interactions with his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif were cordial, further underscoring the potential for a thaw in their relations. His meeting with Pakistan’s Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, who also oversees Pakistan’s cricket board, could be significant. With Pakistan set to host the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, there is hope that India will participate — a move that cricket lovers in both nations would welcome.

While terrorism remains a stumbling block in bilateral relations, Jaishankar’s visit suggests that Pakistan may be keen to move forward. The fact that Pakistan did not invoke the Kashmir issue during this visit is particularly noteworthy. Just a month ago, Pakistan had compared Kashmir to Gaza, but the recent elections in Jammu and Kashmir have reaffirmed that the two Union Territories will remain an integral part of India. Both nations stand to benefit from restoring trade relations, which have been significantly restricted in recent years. Pakistan could source vehicles, tyres, and industrial goods, to name a few, more cheaply from India rather than relying on third-party countries like Dubai. Restoring trade to pre-2015 levels would bring significant economic benefits to both sides. Ultimately, they should take this opportunity to strengthen their ties. India and Pakistan may not choose each other as neighbours, but they can certainly choose to collaborate for mutual gain.