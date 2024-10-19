Editorial: Is Justice Blind Or Blindfolded?

This is undoubtedly an age of symbolism like no other since Independence, especially in the popular narrative. Politicians set the standard, corporates and celebrities followed suit, now even the straitlaced Supreme Court has walked the path. In a move that should warm the cockles of many, including a few in the government, the august institution presiding over India’s system of justice has retired the ‘Lady Justice’ statue, the familiar figure in white with a blindfold over her eyes and sword in hand, and replaced her with ‘Nyay Devi’ who too is all white but with a fundamental difference. The Indianised version is distinctly cast in the mould of a Hindu goddess — the name gives it away too — as a six-foot-tall sculpture holding scales in one hand and the Constitution in the other, and bearing a crown on her head. The blindfold and the sword are gone. Chief Justice DY Chandrachud is reportedly an enthusiast of the new avatar.

The blindfold, or the lack of it, has been interpreted differently and with rather interesting twists. A section of senior advocates in the SC have said that it finally represents the Indian ethos and alludes to the fact that justice will not now be blind, though it is difficult to believe that they were thinking of prisoners-without-bail like Umar Khalid or the lakhs of undertrials for whom justice has been, well, blind. Another section believes that the blindfold on Lady Justice was never meant that justice was blind to people but that justice was delivered without fear or favour, partiality or prejudice, to the litigants. The Lady Justice statue, incidentally, traces its origin to the Greek goddess of justice, Justita. Versions of her sit atop Supreme Courts in London, Brazil and Canada.

That India’s public discourse and popular narrative in the past few years has turned decidedly majoritarian is not even a matter of debate any longer; it’s accepted as the de facto way to be Indian. Yet, questions arise about what a truly Indian symbol — of justice or of any other virtue — should look like in a country that is so staggeringly diverse in the way people look, live, eat, speak and celebrate. By default, the symbol tends to be Hindu or having distinct Hindu features with no nod to any other. Indeed, Hindus are the majority in the country at nearly 80%. But to see Indian as Hindu, in the national symbols and especially the one in the SC, points to an unsettling majoritarianism. With the blindfold off, can we expect the SC to be more sensitive?