Editorial: India-Brunei Bhai Bhai As PM Modi's Visit Strengthens Ties

Indian expats greet PM Narenda Modi in Brunei | Photo courtesy: X/@narendramodi

India and Brunei Darussalam have maintained excellent relations ever since India became one of the first nations to recognise Brunei’s independence. Although Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, the longest-serving absolute monarch and one of the richest individuals in the world, visited India at least four times, it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who made the first bilateral visit to Brunei. Historically, the people of Brunei were a seafaring community, feared by European colonisers and traders. The nation’s fortunes changed when oil was discovered in the late 19th century, shortly after the first oil well in Asia was drilled at Digboi, Assam. While oil production began in India in 1901, Brunei had to wait another 30 years before it could start exporting oil, a development that eventually made it one of the richest countries in the world.

The Sultan’s success lies in balancing luxury with public welfare. While he acquired the largest fleet of Rolls Royce cars and built one of the world’s largest palaces, he also provided Brunei’s citizens with top-notch education, healthcare, and essential services. His government did not compromise on quality when constructing infrastructure such as roads and bridges. With its small population, Brunei has now reached saturation levels in development. Indian immigrants played a significant role in Brunei's growth, and Modi’s visit aims to elevate bilateral relations to a new level. Brunei has the financial resources to invest in India, while India has the capacity to meet Brunei’s defence, maritime, technological, and higher education needs. The introduction of a direct flight between the two countries would enhance people-to-people connections and boost two-way tourism. India could also learn from Brunei’s model of maintaining social harmony. Following Modi’s visit, both nations find themselves in a mutually beneficial position, poised for even greater collaboration.