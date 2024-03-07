Editorial: India and Maldives Should Both Give Diplomacy A Chance

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu | Twitter

Diplomacy is the art and practice of building and maintaining relationships and conducting negotiations using tact and mutual respect. This does not seem to be the case between India and Maldives, as both have been distancing themselves from each other. It is easy to trace the bickering to the election of Mohamed Muizzu as the president of Maldives, but that is to give a simplistic explanation for what has been happening over the years. Recently, the president accused India of being a “big bully”, to which External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar retorted that big bullies do not provide $4.5 billion in aid to their neighbours. Neither the accusation nor the retort was in good taste. If India gave so much money, it was because it served a strategic purpose, as everybody knows that there is no free lunch anywhere.

If the Maldives leader feels inclined to strengthen his country’s relations with China, it is his own outlook. Of course, that leaves India with the right to take steps that will protect its maritime and neighbourly interests. Muizzu does not want Indian soldiers to remain on Maldivian soil after May 10, whether in uniform or not. He should have realised that his predecessors had sought India’s help, and that is how the troops were posted there. If they are not needed, they will be withdrawn. India has the naval and maritime wherewithal to monitor the situation lest India’s security is threatened. It was on his predecessor Mohamed Solih’s request and as part of an agreement that hydrographic survey of the maritime area was initiated. A similar reason impelled India to introduce a monitoring system for Maldivian waters. If Maldives wants to do both on its own, India can only wish it godspeed.

Similarly, Maldives cannot be upset if India promotes Lakshadweep as a tourist attraction. Muizzu wants patients from Maldives to go to Thailand and the UAE for treatment. The fact remains that India is the most favourite destination for medical tourists even from Arab nations. However, when a Chinese vessel berths itself close to Indian territorial waters, it is a matter of concern for India. Maldives is well within its rights to have a food security agreement with China. Why should India be worried too much about its internal decisions? However, all this does not foreclose diplomacy as the best way to solve their bilateral issues.