Editorial: How many years does it take to nail pothole-filling?

Come the monsoon and our roads are filled with potholes of varying sizes, some as large as to deface half the width of the road and put people’s lives in peril. All cities have the perennial issue but some are forced to suffer it more than others; Mumbai must rank as the number one city in India for potholes, a dubious distinction that it can do without. Thousands of crores have been spent on laying and relaying roads in Mumbai over the past few years, yet the nation’s commercial capital and home to many billionaires cannot seem to get its road technology right. How difficult can it be to make roads that do not crack or have potholes every monsoon, year after year?

The sheer number and continuing extent of the problem is a blot on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation which has been dragged to the Bombay High Court by citizens after potholes led to deaths of commuters on two-wheelers, but the civic body seems to be above embarrassment. The self-serving nexus between the civic body, elected corporators and road contractors was exposed too and a few contractors were blacklisted. There was no guarantee that they would not return to bag contracts under new firms and names. This year, the BMC suggested that Mumbaikars complain directly to contractors over potholes, literally abdicating its responsibility to maintain roads; it later withdrew the order. In the last two months, the civic body has tried out two new methods — reactive asphalt filling and rapid hardening concreting — to address the potholes problem but was unsuccessful, prompting it to float tenders for a third technology this week for a new method. This is unpardonable and shameful.

It cannot be that all-weather roads cannot be constructed or concretisation done in a planned and sustained manner to avoid cracks and potholes. The crux here is not that technology is not available – a laughable suggestion from the BMC – but that the civic body does not believe it is accountable to provide good and non-potholed roads to Mumbaikars and can get away with the same old set of excuses for potholes year after year. What is needed is an independent audit into the entire road construction system and complete accountability from road contractors for the work they do. It is ludicrous that people must suffer potholed roads, or even risk losing their lives, because the BMC does not know any better.

