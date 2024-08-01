Editorial: Gaza Ceasefire Is A Must And Only US President Biden Can Make It Happen

Israeli warplanes strike targets in the Gaza Strip | File/Twitter

Fears of the Israel-Hamas war spiralling out of control are too real to be dismissed, especially after reports suggested that the two sides had nearly reached a ceasefire agreement. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hinted that a ceasefire was “inside the ten-yard line”, using an American football metaphor. However, a rocket fired from Lebanon, killing 12 children on a football pitch in the Golan Heights, derailed these hopes. Israel's swift retaliation, bombing Beirut’s southern suburbs to assassinate a senior Hezbollah commander, escalated the situation further. There is no certainty about his death; however, Israel succeeded in killing Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas, in Tehran. Haniyeh, having become more of a diplomat than a commander, was an easy target as he no longer exercised real control over Hamas. This assassination has raised the stakes significantly.

The primary question now is how Iran, which has sworn to take revenge, will react. Will Iran escalate the war and potentially drag itself into the conflict? This decision hinges on whether Iran deems it worth the risk to support Hamas. Interestingly, when Iran fired missiles and drones at Israel in April, Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu responded with mere statements rather than retaliation, suggesting that deterrence is still holding. This fragile deterrence may be the only hope for preventing further escalation. Netanyahu’s reluctance to agree to a ceasefire is likely driven by fears of political backlash from his domestic rivals. The 10-month war has already claimed 40,000 lives, a staggering toll that underscores the urgency for peace. Yet, there’s only one person who can bring about a ceasefire: US President Joe Biden. Unfortunately, his unwillingness to intervene decisively leaves the region teetering on the brink. In this volatile environment, the need for a ceasefire is imperative. The stakes are too high for international inaction.