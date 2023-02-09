Editorial: From politician to statesman

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | File

Nobody questions Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s oratorial skills. Once again, these were evident when he took part in the debate in the two Houses of Parliament on the motion of thanks to the President’s speech. He used the opportunity to not only answer the criticism levelled against his government but also enumerate his achievements. Of course, he did not mention anything about the Adani saga, which has been rattling the Opposition. Nor did he answer the questions about his friendship with Gautam Adani that seems to have benefited the latter to become the third richest person in the world in no time. That is certainly his prerogative, as he is not bound to answer all the questions raised in Parliament, for there are other ministers and authorities to deal with them. However, his reticence on this issue did not prevent him from going hammer and tongs at the Congress-led UPA government.

A common refrain of his speeches, both within and without Parliament, is that true development began only in 2014, when he became the prime minister. Yes, he has a lot to be proud about but the so-called progress he brought about was often based on the foundation laid in the past. When the country became independent in 1947, there was hardly any infrastructure, other than the railways and the hill stations developed by the British for their own selfish interests. Independence saw India making great strides in industrial, agricultural, scientific and technological sectors so much so that by 2014, the country had become a giant in information technology, self-sufficient in foodgrains, and had the largest pool of scientists and technologists, who could plan a manned mission to the moon. These are the collective achievements of the people, led by successive governments.

It is pointless to blame the past when the present and the future are in the control of the government. In another year, Modi will complete his second term. When he repudiates the past to claim originality in development, he is also repudiating the achievements of leaders like Morarji Desai and AB Vajpayee. He should not consider every speech as an election speech, as he is not just the leader of a party but the leader of the country. It is time he saw himself as a statesman, who is in most respects the opposite of a politician.

End of Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day that falls on February 14 has been renamed “Cow Hug Day” by none other than the Animal Welfare Board of India. The advisory has come on the orders of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying under the ministry concerned. In other words, the rechristening of the day has the full sanction of the Narendra Modi government. The board has a scientific reason to promote the hugging of cows as it will bring “emotional richness” among the people and engender “collective happiness”. The V-Day was just a matter between the lover and his or her beloved. Pictures of hugging the cow can be splashed on social media without fear of sparking violence. Nor will any vigilantes prowl gardens, parks and bushes in search of young couples, as is the case on V-Day, because the bovine can be hugged in public. Eventually, the day might even be called the Cowentine Day, a new term in the lexicon.

It is a small step for the Animal Board but a giant leap for Bharatvarsha with its sons and daughters settled all over the world. It has liberated young people from the clutches of “Western culture”. People can celebrate the day wherever cows are present, like in London where the prime minister and his wife worshipped a cow before moving into 10, Downing Street. The board has explained why the animal is so important for the nation — but nowhere does the explanation say that the cow will welcome the once-a-year homo sapiens hug. It is said that there can be a slip between the cup and the lip. Similarly, the horns can separate the hugger and the cow, even with disastrous consequences. Better beware, for the board will not come to the rescue of the hugger!

