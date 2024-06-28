Editorial: Emergency – Then And Now

President Droupadi Murmu | Sansad TV

By Constitutional norms, it was an odd move for India’s President Droupadi Murmu to be referring to the internal Emergency, imposed in June 1975, as part of her address and for Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to move a resolution condemning it. But the Narendra Modi-led governments since 2014 have hardly gone by convention, norms and niceties when it came to stifling the voice and presence of the opposition, especially in the hallowed halls of the Parliament. One has to only remember that the Speaker had, in the previous Lok Sabha, suspended nearly 78 MPs in a single day and allowed Bills to be passed without discussion. The BJP-led government going full throttle this week within and outside the Parliament over the dark chapter of 1975 in independent India’s history was not only against well-established norms but also political in nature – to embarrass the Congress which is, much to the dislike of the ruling party, the main opposition party.

Demanding an apology from the Congress for what its then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi did smacks of a tactical move to keep its own flock and the public from discussing subjects of immediate urgency such as the appalling mess over entrance exams like NEET and UGC-NET or the unprecedented heatwave and intense rain that demand a climate-sensitive response. There are multiple issues involved that the BJP seems unmindful about when it seeks to mat the Congress over Emergency. One, its parent organisation, or certainly some of its jailed leaders, had offered tacit support to Mrs Gandhi in return for freedom. Two, those 20 months of 1975-77, a blot on India’s democracy, draw inevitable comparisons with the undeclared Emergency-like situation of the past decade during which dissenters were jailed and voices repressed. Three, the BJP chooses to forget the near-anarchy that prevailed in 1974-75 — which might have been dealt with sans Emergency — and that Mrs Gandhi did call for elections in 1977 which led to the first non-Congress government in the country. The government would do well to look into the agenda of India 2024-29 instead of harking back into the past to score brownie points over the Congress.