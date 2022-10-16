Editorial: Election season is here again

Election Commission of India | File Photo

Following last week’s announcement of the schedule for the Himachal Pradesh elections, the Election Commission most likely will set the poll dates for Gujarat as well in the next few days. Clearly, the idea was not to unduly prolong the policy moratorium under the Model Code of Conduct in a major state like Gujarat much ahead of the actual polling. The code comes into effect automatically with the declaration of the poll schedule. In the case of Himachal it was necessary to hold the poll before the winter sets in and makes polling in some parts rather hazardous. After voting on November 12, Himachalis will have to wait till December 8 for the counting of votes which may also be the day votes for Gujarat are counted. More or less the same pattern was followed in the two states in 2017 too; however, the EC is not bound to hold simultaneous polls in the two states.

Though a relatively small state, which sends four MPs to the Lok Sabha, Himachal is an acid test for the Congress party. A win here may be crucial to revive the flagging morale of the party cadres and energise the party units in other states. Given that Himachal has alternated between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress after every poll for three decades, the Congress may be in with a chance, especially with rising prices, a lacklustre BJP government and endemic joblessness. Yet, the state unit of the party seems to be bogged down in factional fights, with some of the senior leaders having joined the BJP. Following the death of its tallest leader, former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, his widow, Pratibha Singh, was made the party chief. But she lacks the organisational skills of her late husband. Besides, the newbie Aam Aadmi Party may cut into the Congress vote, given its noisy campaign and promise of the usual free bijli-paani topped off further with the promise of monthly cash doles to the jobless youth and women of all ages.

In short, the BJP retaining power should not cause surprise, especially after the prime minister inaugurated a couple of high-profile projects in recent weeks. As for Gujarat, the stakes here are much higher for the BJP, being the home state of both Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. Here too the BJP is in contention to win for the seventh time in a row since it first won it in 1995. Though it has changed chief ministers thrice after Mr Modi graduated to New Delhi in 2014, the current incumbent, Bhupendra Patel, is a likeable person whose low profile does not rile his colleagues or anyone in the Opposition. His being a Patel has significance, given the recent Patidar agitation for reservations in government jobs and educational institutions. The dominant agricultural community numbering about one-fourth of the population feels economically pressured due to the inability of the fragmented land holdings to support the rising numbers dependent on it. All parties have sought to address their grievances, but the in-built checks against raising the reservation ceiling have become a major stumbling block, aside from the resistance from other castes who oppose spreading the reservation cake too thin.

Without doubt, if any state has benefited from the ‘double-engine sarkar’, it is Gujarat. The recent case of the Rs. 1.54 lakh crore Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor project is instructive. Several states, including Maharashtra, had rolled out the red carpet for this iconic project which will transform the economy of the region wherever it is established, but the project went to Gujarat, a fact unlikely to be lost on the ordinary Gujarat voter. Though the AAP is a high-decibel presence in the campaign in both Himachal and Gujarat, it is unlikely to alter the fact that the main contest in both States will be between the traditional rivals, the Congress and the BJP.

Meanwhile, the country may well be entering the election season leading up to the general election in 2024. For, after HP and Gujarat a number of states, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana, will elect new Assemblies next year. Also, the Assembly by-election in the Andheri (East) seat in Mumbai, and later, the election to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, is bound to impact the fortunes of the recently-split Shiv Sena factions. A lot is also riding on the Congress party in the coming elections. Any failure to put a credible fight against the BJP both in Gujarat and Himachal will put paid to its belated effort to set its own house in order, what with a notional election set to hand over the presidency of the organisation to the veteran Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi undertaking a 3000-kilometre-plus yatra. A less than satisfactory outcome in HP and Gujarat can only further erode the party’s ranks.