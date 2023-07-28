Editorial: ED chief is not indispensable

The Supreme Court of India | File

The Supreme Court’s decision on Thursday to grant yet another extension to the Director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Sanjay Kumar Mishra raises serious concerns about the judgment and the priorities of our justice system. On July 11, the same apex court had said that his continuance was “invalid and illegal”. It is a different matter that having said so, it allowed him to continue till July 31. The court's pointed query regarding the absence of suitable alternatives clearly indicates that there are capable officers within the organisation who could have taken charge. By repeatedly granting extensions to Mishra, the government has demonstrated a disregard for the importance of nurturing and promoting new talent, thereby hindering the growth and development of the ED as an institution.

The government's plea citing the ongoing evaluation by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) with international ramifications, is a weak justification at best. While the review is undoubtedly crucial, it does not warrant an uninterrupted reign for one individual for he is just a cog in the wheel. As the petitioners pointed out, there are more important officials associated with the FATF. In public perception, the extension is seen more as a reward for his leadership of the ED, which was used extensively against the government’s political opponents. The court failed to critically evaluate the government's argument and overlooked the fact that fresh perspectives and diverse expertise are essential to effectively combat evolving threats and ensure a robust investigative process.

The repeated extensions, granted after his superannuation a few years ago, highlight a flawed belief in his indispensability. Nobody should be considered indispensable, especially in positions of power and authority. Relying on a single individual for an extended period risks creating a culture of dependency, stifling innovation, and discouraging accountability. It is imperative that institutions prioritise building a strong pool of capable leaders to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities and prevent the concentration of power in the hands of a few. The extension till September 15 raises concerns about transparency and accountability within the ED. By repeatedly concurring with the government’s decisions, the court indirectly sends a message that the ED's performance is reliant on the leadership of a single individual. This undermines the agency's ability to function effectively as a team, erodes public trust, and leaves room for potential misuse of power and authority.

