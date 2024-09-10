Editorial: Doctors Can’t Forget Their Duty, Must End Strike

File photo | PTI

It is unfortunate that the striking doctors in Kolkata have not called off their agitation, despite an appeal from a three-member bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud. The bench had given them time till 5 pm on Tuesday to end the strike, assuring that no punitive action would be taken against them. Yet, the doctors chose to hold a rally, stating they would not withdraw the strike until their five demands were met. Among their demands are the resignations of the health secretary and the director of health education. It is now over a month since the body of a postgraduate medical student was found at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. There is no doubt that the state government mishandled the situation by failing to take swift and appropriate action. The filing of an FIR was delayed, and reports suggest that forensic evidence was compromised when the scene of the alleged rape and murder was not properly secured.

The quick arrest of a civic volunteer appeared to be more of an attempt to calm public outrage than to ensure justice. It is regrettable that the High Court had to intervene to bring order, by which time the situation had escalated with doctors across India joining in protest against the government’s inaction. The decision to hand the case over to the CBI, which has now begun its investigation, should have resolved the matter. The Mamata Banerjee government has insisted from the beginning that this is part of a conspiracy to defame the state administration. There is merit to the argument that worse incidents, like the molestation of two girls aged 3 and 4 in other states, have not provoked a similar outcry. Political parties clearly have something to gain from this crisis in Kolkata.

No doubt, the Supreme Court has been taking concrete steps to address the situation. It has set up a National Task Force to recommend measures for protecting healthcare workers—whether doctors, nurses, or attendants—and ensuring their safety, both day and night. However, the court cannot ignore reports that 23 patients have died as a result of the doctors’ strike, due to a lack of care. The report does not show the doctors in a good light, as their primary job is to save lives. It is time for the CBI to uncover the truth, bring the guilty to justice, and for the doctors to end their strike.