Editorial: Congress must respond to Azad’s parting shot

So that is how the cookie crumbles. Senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad’s resignation from the party he had served loyally for five decades should serve as a warning to the Congress which has so far shown remarkable talent for self-harm and self-destruction. In his five-page indictment of the party, Azad singled out former president Rahul Gandhi as the root of the current troubles of the Grand Old Party of yore. The Congress is now a pale version of the mighty organisation that once ruled the country, the centre and all states included, with a firm grip and sure-footed leadership.

One does not have to be a rocket scientist to know what ails the Congress. The problem lies with the leadership, or the lack of it. Under the “childish” Rahul Gandhi, as Azad scathingly put it in his stinging epistle to Sonia Gandhi, the party is stuck in a quagmire of its own making. Despite a strong and popular leader like Narendra Modi in command of the ruling BJP, it is possible for the main opposition party to carve out its own space and channel people’s aspirations and grievances in an effective manner provided the party sets its own house in order first.

Unfortunately the Gandhis, who control the party, seem to have no clue how to revive and revitalise it. Azad is simply the latest in a long line of leaders who have left what looks increasingly like a sinking ship. Before him, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Amarinder Singh, Kapil Sibal, RPN Singh and several others had quit the party in disgust at its failure to stanch the wound that is bleeding it to a slow and painful death.

That the party has no inclination to rid itself of the cancer that is eating into its innards, leaving it paralysed and incapable of challenging the increasingly assertive BJP, was revealed yet again by the reactions to Azad’s resignation. Several leaders who enjoy proximity to the durbar at 10 Janpath sought to impute motives to the former Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha. It was said that he was frustrated by denial of re-nomination to the Rajya Sabha. Jairam Ramesh suggested that Azad had been “Modi-fied” in recent times, hinting at a new Centre-blessed arrangement in Jammu & Kashmir under Azad’s aegis. Notably, several members of the Congress in Jammu & Kashmir quit the party following Azad’s resignation.

For someone who had been a minister in all Congress-led governments since the 1980s, had served as chief minister of J&K, and was, till recently, the party’s leader in the Rajya Sabha, the decision to quit could not have been made without due deliberation. Azad referred to his humiliation by the “coterie” around Rahul Gandhi, claiming that “even vital decisions were taken by his PAs and security guards”. His anguish is writ all over the resignation letter.

But regardless of Azad’s future, the more pertinent question is whether the Gandhis would heed the warning and try and infuse life into the moribund party. Going by their track record it is hardly likely that they would loosen their vice-like grip on an organisation that they treat as a family heirloom, to be passed on from one generation to the next. At a time when even family-owned businesses are plumping for professional managers, to refuse to let go even when there exists an abundance of verifiable evidence of the incompetence and inability of the family scion is to invite increasing irrelevance and decimation of a once great party.

Simply put, the Gandhis may well have become a liability for the Congress. The family has lost its charisma, its connection with the people. Without reinventing the Congress, without making it a viable vehicle for a forward-looking agenda-espousing secularism, economic reforms, and defence of civic freedoms and, above all, offering a principled opposition to the policies of the Modi government, the Congress will find it hard to win back the people’s trust. It will find the going tough in the assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat later this year, especially with such a high-profile serial exodus from its top echelons. Even now it may not be too late to call off the Bharat Jodo Yatra, scheduled to begin on Sep 7, and, as Azad put it tellingly, undertake a “Congress Jodo” exercise as the first of many steps to revive the party. Otherwise, the party may well be looking at extinction.