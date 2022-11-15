Editorial: Civil society is vast and diverse

Representative Image | Pixabay

India’s civil society is among the world’s largest. There are over two million civil-society organisations, big and small, rich and poor, in this country. Their collective reach is greater than that of the Central and State Governments. During the Covid-19 crisis, it was this sector that provided service to the needy and the indigent. If the civil-society movement in the country is now upset with the Centre’s decision to appoint Mata Amritanandamayi to chair the C20 when India takes over the G20 chairmanship from Dec 1, 2022, to Nov 30, 2023, it is not without reason.

Nobody may have any personal objection to Amritanandamayi, who is seen by many as a god-woman, as she has been doing a lot of charity work, though it is well-known that she is just a titular head. However, it is her closeness to those in power at the Centre that has helped her become the chairperson. It was only recently that Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Asia’s largest hospital, built by her in one go, at Faridabad in Haryana.

Another person who has been included in the committee is Sri M, who founded the Satsang Foundation. Born a Muslim, he is a god-man with close links with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Sudha Murthy, who heads the Infosys Foundation and is mother-in-law of Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, is another member. She caused eyebrows to be raised when she recently touched the feet of Sambhaji Bhide, who created a controversy when he refused to answer a woman reporter’s question just because she did not sport a bindi. To be fair to Ms Murthy, she clarified that she touched his feet only because he was “an old man”.

Two other organisations included in the group are the Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini, an RSS affiliate, and the Kanyakumari-based Vivekananda Foundation. What is common about all of them is that they are linked to the RSS in one way or another. As the wag says, the RSS is the only civil-society organisation that runs a whole government. The C20 has a lot of work to do. It has to organise a series of meetings in collaboration with civil-society organisations of other member countries. But what credibility will the committee have when it is constituted to subserve the interests of Hindutva rather than national, nay global, interests?

The eight-billion club

The world’s population crossed the eight-billion mark on Tuesday. It took the world only a dozen years to add a population of one billion. The greatest single contributor to this growth is India, which will replace China as the most populous country in a year. Thanks to the decline in the Chinese population growth rate, it will take 14.5 years to add the next billion to take the world population to nine billion. Countries like the Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines and Tanzania are mainly responsible for the continued high growth rate. Europe has already become a continent of negative growth. The ill-effects of the population boom are already visible in the growing pressure on resources like food, fuel and water. India was the first country in the world to accept family planning as a national policy. Yet, the pity is that it is still a multiplier, when it comes to population.

The family planning programme suffered a huge setback during the Emergency, when it was pursued in a questionable manner, from which it is yet to recover. Yes, there are states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Himachal Pradesh where the small family norm has taken deep roots. In some parts of the country, the birth rate is below replacement level. However, there are other states like Uttar Pradesh where the population has been increasing exponentially. There is a myth about the benefits of a young population. If the population is illiterate and cannot create wealth, there is no demographic dividend in having a huge population. No one disputes the fact that education is the best contraceptive. Small wonder then that in states where education is poor, the population tends to be high. Population control must be built into all the programmes and policies of the Government.