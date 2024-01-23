Editorial: Chill vibes and climate quirks

Representative Image | Pixabay

Oh, the delightful dance of climate and customs! It's like trying to figure out if customers are related to commodities — a puzzling conundrum. We've got myths and mysteries about climate that rival the enigma of why people buy things they don't need. Take, for instance, our traditional markers of seasons. Holi supposedly signals the end of winter, much like how Deepavali marks its grand entrance. In between, we've got Lohri, or Makar Sankranti, claiming to bid adieu to the bone-chilling cold. According to the calendar, peak winter is from December 15 to January 15. But hold your winter wardrobe — this time, everything's gone topsy-turvy.

The national capital has been experiencing a cold wave since Lohri, making a mockery of our cosy traditions. Nights are colder than a polar bear's picnic, with temperatures dipping below 3 degrees in some spots. Air traffic has taken an unscheduled detour, proving that our age-old methods of predicting seasons are now just as reliable as a chocolate teapot. Why, you ask? Is it Mother Nature throwing a tantrum due to Earth's warming affair? Or perhaps the ozone layer's doing a disappearing act, thanks to the non-stop hum of air-conditioners desperately trying to keep us cool in the face of global warming. But who can we blame when the real culprit is Mr Greedy Pants, whose insatiable desires the world can handle, but his boundless greed — not so much, as Gandhi famously remarked?

It's a climate comedy of errors, with Rajasthan swimming through floods while Kerala is left high and dry. Oh, the irony! So, let's not point fingers at nature when it's good ol' human greed playing puppeteer with the weather. After all, who needs predictable seasons when you can have a good laugh at the unpredictability of it all?