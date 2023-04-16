Editorial: Can anyone here learn from Macron’s example?

Emmanuel Macron | File

There is a lesson for every government keen on reforms from the way the French President Emmanuel Macron put his job on the line to force the pension reform down the gullet of tens of thousands of public workers. Neither the dogged opposition of the leftist parties in and outside Parliament nor prolonged street protests which often turned violent dissuade Macron from pressing ahead with the increase in the pension age from the existing 62 to 64 years. Given that the life expectancy is rising and people are living much longer than only a couple of decades ago, raising the retirement age to 64 was meant to ward off a serious financial crisis for the public treasury by the end of the current decade. At the heart of the reform was the future of the next generation of public workers. By raising the pension age to 64, Macron gets the necessary breather to put the state finances on an even keel. Though Macron in his first term too had toyed with the idea of reforming the work schedule and wages for the public servants he had met stiff resistance. This being his second and last term — the Constitution imposes a two-term limit on holders of presidential office — maybe Macron felt emboldened all the more to press ahead with the unpopular reform. Nearly two-thirds of the people, and not just public servants, disapprove of the higher retirement age. It seems that a leisurely, nay, a laid-back life-style is hard-wired into the popular French psyche.

In his first term, Macron’s attempt to pare down the long after-lunch siestas for government employees was met with loud street protests. Even this time, the French Parliament declined to approve the Bill amidst loud and angry protests. This did not deter the President. He used the special powers vested in him under the Constitution to give his assent, thus unilaterally passing the measure. Predictably, it was challenged in the French top Constitutional Council. On Friday, the court cleared the change, albeit with some changes due to legal flaws. As the protests spread further following the apex court’s green signal, Macron lost no time in signing the law raising the pension age to 64. Last-ditch appeals to Macron by trade unions fell on deaf ears.

Whether the protests will die down or gain momentum will be known in the next couple of days. It must be noted that till only a couple of decades ago the pension age for government servants even in France was 65 years. It was then reduced to accommodate faster employment for the younger generation. Now that the wheel of economic prosperity is slowing down not only for the French but for the wider Western world, there is need to be prudent in public administration spending. A number of EU countries have their retirement age at 65, with one Nordic nation even keeping it at 67 years. It is essentially because people are living longer and living much healthier than at any time before in human memory due to huge advances in medical science and the provision of necessary creature comforts, like means of communication, availability of nutritious food, cleaner environment, a general awareness of human well-being and mental and physical health, etc.

Meanwhile, we in India are set on moving the clock back on vital reforms. To begin with the courageous move by the Vajpayee government to pass the new pension law, which the UPA government implemented sincerely, is now being recklessly reversed by the Congress governments and others forced to follow the bad example for fear of incurring the wrath of the organised public sector employees. This reversal is bound to leave the coming generation with an unsupportable bill for pensions alone. But who cares? Not least the politicians who cannot think beyond the next poll. In addition, the Kejriwal revadi culture of free bijli-paani-limitless travel in state-run buses for women etc. is bound to cut sharply into the funds available for essential socio-economic infrastructure. On top it, there are free pilgrimages for the elderly to the Hindu dhams and, in Punjab, a commitment to pay every woman, eighteen or above, Rs. 1,000 per month as stipend. The latter alone will burn a hole of nearly Rs. 5,000 crore per annum into the State budget. It matters little to the AAP leaders that Punjab is the second most indebted State among all the major States. Such short-termism is the bane of our politicians regardless of their party affiliation. Is it too much to expect that some Indian politicians will draw a salutary lesson from Macron’s courageous reform?