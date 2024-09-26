Editorial: By Opting Out, Trump Has Left Himself Vulnerable

Former US president Donald Trump and US Vice President Kamala Harris | FPJ Web Desk

It was a disastrous debate performance that forced President Joe Biden to withdraw from the presidential race, clearing the path for Vice-President Kamala Harris. His endorsement wasn’t enough for her to secure the Democratic nomination alone, but to her credit, she managed to get her candidacy formally approved by the party. This showed that the party was solidly behind her, marking her rise as a political leader in her own right. She could have been tied to the Biden administration’s failures and held equally responsible, just like her boss. This would have made Republican nominee and former president Donald Trump’s job easier, but politics rarely follows predictable lines. Small wonder that politics is often called the art of the possible.

Trump wasn’t eager to debate Harris, knowing his loquaciousness wouldn’t substitute for sound arguments. He also feared her legal background would allow her to question him with clinical precision. When the first debate finally happened, Trump found himself in trouble as Harris gained the upper hand throughout, preventing him from effectively highlighting her party’s and government’s shortcomings. Few believed Trump would face her again after the thrashing he received. His decision to forgo further debates surprised no one. However, the nationally televised debates—watched by tens of millions worldwide—have long been a hallmark of presidential contests, giving voters and observers a chance to assess the contenders. By opting out, Trump has left himself vulnerable to mockery on social media. That said, presidential debates, however glamorous and hallowed they might have been, have never been the clincher. Trump still retains support from his party and those who believe the Democratic president squandered an opportunity to restore America to its former glory. So, there’s no certainty about who will emerge victorious on November 5.