Editorial: Bullet train – dream project for whom?

Representative Pic | File

The Supreme Court will, later this month, hear the Special Leave Petition filed by Godrej & Boyce company appealing the Bombay High Court judgment dismissing its petition challenging the land acquisition proceedings on the company’s land in Vikhroli, Mumbai, for the ambitious and expensive bullet train project. This is the legal process and will take its due course. However, during the process, the controversial project received an unexpected stamp of legitimacy and validity – gushing approval of the HC. While dismissing the petition, the HC noted that the high-speed train, which promises to traverse the 508-kilometres distance between Mumbai and Ahmedabad in barely three hours, was a “dream project” of India, one of “national importance” and “public interest”.

It is no secret that the bullet train has been a dream project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he launched it in 2017 in cooperation with Japan. Initially estimated to cost Rs 1.08 lakh crore, recent estimates suggest that the cost is likely to be in the region of Rs 2 lakh crore by the time it is completed. The value of the staggering expenditure on the showcase project is that it will reduce rail travel from the current seven-plus hours to about three hours. It would be appropriate to ask where the cost-benefit is, given that the two cities have 15 trains that run daily between them and the Vande Bharat Express takes about five and half hours. This is in addition to the nearly 20 flights a day and many options of road transport. The need for the expensive bullet train was questioned even when it was launched, and will continue to be.

This project is emblematic, in many ways, of the skewed priorities that have come to rest in India’s public domain where showcase projects on a grand scale executed at great speed, steamrolling all opposition in their path, have come to be equated with “development” and “progress”. It is worth pausing to reflect whether other more-needed projects that are of great relevance to the common Indian citizen would have brought about real progress in the country. The Modi government’s free food scheme for the poor is budgeted to cost nearly Rs 2 lakh crore this financial year; Rs 1.93 lakh crore was the bill for military hardware purchases over the last five years. It is difficult to not see the bullet train as a luxury project, meant as a statement to the world.

Watch the spend, not the budget size

The eye-popping total budget of Rs 52,619 crore for 2023-24 presented by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) this month for Mumbai brought forth many words of gushing surprise and admiration. It has become a cliché to compare the city’s annual budget amount as being equivalent to that of a few small states in India. The budget document also made the right noises about spending on equipment and programmes to combat the hot issue of the day – air pollution – and on capital-intensive projects such as the Coastal Road; the total is 15% higher than last year’s budget. In the din, what is often lost or less discussed is the BMC’s actual spend in a year.

Parsing the budget documents and tracking expenditures of previous years is instructive. For nearly a decade now, the BMC has consistently had only half or less of its annual budget allocated to capital expenditure – to give Mumbai the infrastructure it needs and to run the city efficiently. The other half, or sometimes more, has gone to revenue expenditure or money spent on interest borrowings and its own functioning expenses including salaries. Of the half allocated to capital expenditure, only a percentage tends to be spent during the year. For example, the BMC had a budget of nearly Rs 46,000 crore for 2022-23 of which only Rs 22,646 was allocated to capital expenditure. Till December 2022, only about 37% – Rs 8,398 crore – had been spent. Even if we grant that project spending picks up in the last three months of a financial year, it is difficult to imagine that projects worth more than Rs 14,000 crore will be undertaken in barely 90 days.

This is not new. In a 10-year period from 2006-07 to 2015-16, the total budgeted amount was more than Rs 2 lakh crore but, as a report showed, only about 18.3% had been spent on infrastructure. This needs serious and immediate attention from citizens.