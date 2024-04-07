Editorial: Bombay HC Raps BMC Over Responsibility

Bombay High Court | PTI

In a laudable move bringing back the finest traditions of the judiciary, the Bombay High Court took note of three news stories that appeared about the shocking death of residents in different incidents in Mumbai, and converted them into suo moto Public Interest Litigation. The court issued notice to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), involved and accountable in all the three cases, on the larger issue of public safety, the negligence of the civic body and its financial responsibilities. The court also noted that the issues raised will affect all local bodies, including gram panchayats, though the focus was on the BMC.

The court’s attention, that too suo moto, could not have come a day too soon. The BMC will have to square up in the court and answer difficult questions that the court referred to. In the first incident, two little boys were found dead in a water tank in a Wadala garden where they were playing; the tank had been covered with only a torn paper. The second was about the repeated complaints that Wadala residents had made about this garden and its lackadaisical maintenance. The third news story detailed how ten people had died in a fortnight due to the negligence of the civic body. What the court has done is what alert and active citizens have been trying for months and months – perhaps years – which is to show the BMC its utter lack of responsibility and accountability to the people of Mumbai.

The civic body’s disregard, bordering on disdain, for people’s safety and well-being is particularly galling given its huge annual budget which for the last few years has been in the region of Rs 50,000 crore and more. It is not the lack of funds that holds the civic body from discharging its responsibilities, though it may shamelessly cite that. It is the complete lack of accountability to the people which flows from a set of complex political-economic factors, but really has no excuses.