Editorial: BMC, get your act together

Among the new burgeoning areas in Mumbai, Andheri is the fastest-expanding and most congested one with its post-liberalisation emergence as a satellite business district and a sought-after residential zone. The east-west connector Gopal Krishna Gokhale bridge is an arterial one, giving lakhs of Mumbaikars every day access to both sides of Andheri. This bridge, reports say, will be shut for repairs for the next two years as an inspection found that the RCC columns, tie beams, girders, bearings, and slabs were found to be heavily distressed and in urgent need of repairs. Thousands of vehicles use the bridge every day. Did we all put our lives at risk all these months and years? Old and crumbling bridges need repairs, but this underwent a round of repair after a portion of it collapsed in July 2018. What are we not being told?

Leave aside the traffic congestion and chaos that will follow when the bridge is closed, the larger issue at stake is what this sorry episode signifies — crumbling infrastructure in a city that is routinely spoken of as an international metro. Bridges tired with age and wear-and-tear; subways that have not seen upgradation in decades; roads that are hardly ever free of potholes or uneven surfaces; pavements that were either not made at all or are occupied as parking and vending spaces, forcing pedestrians on vehicle-filled streets; garbage piled up in innumerable places; water supply that may be better than in other cities but is hardly world-standard; parking zones that have become cash cows for contractors; and more. To be sure, Mumbai’s infrastructure is not uniformly haphazard or crumbling or abysmal; a few select areas are well-endowed. The pavements in Marine Drive and Worli, for example, are even broader than roads in Andheri and Borivali. In forgotten areas such as the M-East ward, roads are not even properly laid.

When the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), with its annual budget for this year running into Rs 46,000 crore, attempts light work such as painting walls in Worli or putting up open-air gyms or randomly installing “I Love Juhu” neon signs in the celebrity area, it is akin to applying lipstick on a corpse — well, at least on an ailing ICU patient. The BMC often points fingers at a dozen other agencies, state and central, that are responsible for infrastructure and services in the city. It’s a fact that all agencies consider Mumbai their playground but nothing should have stopped the BMC from urging Maharashtra’s chief ministers, who usually hold the urban development portfolio, to develop a unified command structure or at least a coordination mechanism where all agencies can communicate and work with each other with Mumbaikars — not projects — as their focus.

The bindi brouhaha

Right-wing social activist Sambhaji Bhide kicked up a new controversy, when he refused to answer a question from a woman TV journalist because she was not wearing a bindi. Mr Bhide said “a woman is like Bharat Mata and she should not be like a widow” – a remark that is not just deeply regressive but also extremely offensive to women at large. Mr Bhide has been served notice by the Maharashtra State Women’s Commission for his remarks, which reveal his conservative right-wing mindset that sees women, especially Hindu women, as being subservient to men and living by the texts that powerful men deem fit; accordingly, they must be attired sedately, complete with bindi, as part of this narrative. Choice, autonomy and agency apparently mean nothing to men like him.

Mr Bhide, who claims to do social service but has consistently stirred the political pot in the state, got a national profile a few years ago when Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to Sangli to seek his blessings during the high-pitched election campaign in 2014. Mr Bhide, known to his followers as “Guruji”, was reportedly an instigator in the Bhima Koregaon violence but escaped police action thanks to the Bharatiya Janata Party Government in Maharashtra at the time. No wonder he regurgitates Hindutva propaganda.