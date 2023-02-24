Editorial: Big Brother syndrome at play

Pawan Khera | PTI

As a quip, it was a politically naughty one. Feigning momentary loss of memory, Congress party’s chief spokesperson Pawan Khera took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s alleged proximity to now-controversial tycoon Gautam Adani by referring to Modi’s father’s name as “Damodardas or is it Gautamdas?” during a press conference. Khera, usually pugnacious and straightforward in his approach but not loud or rude, paid for it almost immediately. Several FIRs were lodged against him. On his way to Assam, he was deboarded off a flight and arrested; he was later released by the Supreme Court. It was a shameful overreaction bringing back the image of the Orwellian ‘Big Brother’ at work, figuratively taping people’s mouths when their words became inconvenient.

Khera’s dig came on the heels of the Prime Minister’s speech in the Lok Sabha during which he repeatedly mocked the Gandhis for not taking Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s name. In terms of political war-of-words, Khera did not step out of line because he was not speaking in the Parliament and India’s political climate, whether people liked it or not, always had room for taking jibes at opponents and rivals. Some of them were graceless and mean such as when the late Bal Thackeray, Shiv Sena founder and chief, disparagingly called the portly Sharad Pawar, Nationalist Congress Party chief “a sack of flour” or when Mr Modi himself used the phrases “Rs 50-crore girlfriend” and “Jersey cow and her calf” to mock Shashi Tharoor and Sonia Gandhi respectively. Indeed, the Bharatiya Janata Party spared no arms in taking digs at the former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh on television almost every night.

The crackdown on Khera points to at least two changing trends in India’s political climate. One is that some people in high offices are above all reproach and witticisms, they must not be mocked or jibed at even if humour makes the point. The usually uneven turf of politics is so imbalanced now that opposition leaders can be called all sorts of names – lewd remarks that were directed at West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee or the Thackerays in Maharashtra have been routinely called “penguins” – but the BJP’s top bosses are exempt. Two, jibes and jokes which gained acceptance during high-pitched television debates are no longer accepted by even those who dished them out. The perils of representing a party or a cause in the days of social media and television means offering a sharp and catchy soundbite for the cameras – no one knows this better than Khera does – but even the wittiest byte does not land well with those in power now. The powers-that-be would do well to remember that the heavy-handed treatment meted out to Khera does not make India's democracy proud; it, in fact, resurrects the idea that the country is now a near-autocracy.

Hard knocks for women’s cricket

Given the high decibel accompanying men’s cricket, few in the country have been watching the women's T20 World Cup tournament in progress in South Africa. Playing the invincible Australia in the semi-finals, Indian women in blue were knocked out of the tournament – and a chance at the trophy – by a mere five runs earlier this week. The Australians have lost only one of the semi-finals so far, started out as favourites especially when Indian captain and often a match-anchor Harmanpreet Kaur, down with a fever a day before the match, was a doubtful starter. She took the field though, played out of her skin, but was run-out in an unfortunate manner. The Indian side had dropped catches, showed surprisingly sloppy fielding, and poor bowling earlier to allow the Aussies to get to 173; the women in blue were 167 for 8 in their allotted overs. Kaur was inconsolable later as were her teammates.

It is a hard loss to bear – so near, yet so far. Yet, the Indians have no one else to blame for their performance except perhaps the rawness and lack of exposure in most of the team. They have a chance to hone their skills and up their game now that the Women’s IPL is on the anvil. As with the men’s team, the women too will play with batters and bowlers from other nations in their franchisee teams which will give them a chance to pick up little nuances of skill and the all-important ability to hold nerves during the big matches. This World Cup may have slipped out of Kaur’s hands but given the promise that the team has, coupled with the experience that players will get during the IPL, there’s always the next time.