Editorial: Biden Dilemma For Democrats

US President Joe Biden | File/AP

In the wake of his disastrous performance in the debate with Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump and his below-par interview with ABC News, Democrats are no doubt in a dilemma about the continuation of Joe Biden as their presidential nominee. A defiant Biden has vowed to continue, saying only the Lord Almighty himself would be able to persuade him to drop his Presidential bid. No doubt the Democrats are a worried lot because Biden’s verbal slips are too numerous to be ignored. Calling himself the first Black woman Vice-President to serve under a Black President, he seemed to have confused himself with Kamala Harris. His cognitive abilities are being questioned and he has refused to subject himself to medical tests to prove otherwise.

A series of well-known newspapers have in editorials called on Biden to drop out of the Presidential race in the interest of America and its citizens. Whether Biden opting out to be replaced by Kamala Harris on the Presidential ticket will serve any purpose remains to be seen. Recent polls have projected a distinct advantage for Trump, and his heckling, loud-mouthed performance at the debate with Biden won him more supporters from among his core constituency of the White working class. That the world’s oldest democracy has no better candidates to choose from than a convicted felon and an 81-year-old who seems to be unfit to carry on the responsibility of the office of President of the United States of America is a telling commentary on the paucity of talent in a country that has prided itself on being the leader of the world. It is to be hoped that better sense prevails at least in the Democrat camp and a worthy candidate is picked to take on Donald Trump.