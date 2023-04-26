Editorial: Badal who shed Parkash – a tribute

File Photo

In the death of Parkash Singh Badal (95), India has lost one of the tallest politicians and practitioners of politics as the art of the possible. For Punjab, he was a great builder of the state, who could rise above politics when the need arose. When he first became the chief minister, he was the youngest person in Punjab to reach that position. When he became the chief minister for the fifth time, he was the oldest person to assume the office. Few will ever be able to have such an honour. He was a man known for punctuality and for keeping his word, whatever be the challenges. He was one of the first chief ministers to introduce the practice of meeting his constituents in their villages to know their needs and to take prompt, if not summary, action. He knew the strengths and weaknesses of his officers that helped him in their deployment.

It might have been a mere coincidence that he started his political career in the Congress but anti-Congressism became the hallmark of his politics. It did not take long for him to emerge as the undisputed leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal. The quintessential pragmatist that he was, he did not mind aligning with parties like the Jan Sangh and the Bharatiya Janata Party, when he felt that the SAD needed a crutch to carry on. That did not, however, mean that he would swallow the Hindi-first policy of the Jan Sangh when he found it inimical to the state’s interests. When many parties were unwilling to touch the BJP even with a barge pole, he showed readiness to align with it. In fact, Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had greater confidence in him than some of his own partymen.

During the days of militancy, he was a much misunderstood person but he never wavered in his core belief that the redemption for Punjab lay in remaining an integral part of the nation. In fact, he played a pre-eminent role in re-establishing the democratic process that paved the way for the end of militancy. No Indian politician knew more about agriculture than Badal and when he realised that the three laws enacted by the Modi government were against the interests of the farmers, he did not mind parting ways with the BJP. The Aam Aadmi Party was a different kettle of fish that he did not know how to handle. As the Bard said in Julius Caesar, “His life was gentle; and the elements so mixed in him, that nature might stand up and say to all the world, this was a man”.