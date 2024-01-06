Editorial: Anganwadi workers need justice

Anganwadi teachers and staff | File Photo

In the complex pyramid structure of governance, Anganwadi workers in Maharashtra are placed right at the bottom by the nature of the work they do — reaching basic and essential services to young children in the state including in the far-flung areas where transportation is hard to find. The workers, almost always women who themselves hail from humble backgrounds and have little social or economic capital, are what is famously phrased in management terms as the last-mile connectivity or the face of the government for a bevy of child welfare schemes. Despite the criticality of their work — they were the only link of the state government to people during the Covid-19 pandemic and vaccination drives — they have had to raise a hue and cry to get even the basic minimum wage.

An Anganwadi worker makes barely Rs 8,000 a month while a helper gets half that; even this meagre amount is often delayed. Nothing can be more shameful than this, especially in a state that routinely prides itself on being a progressive one. Tired of not being heard by the Eknath Shinde-led government, thousands of Anganwadi workers thronged Mumbai's Azad Maidan this week in protest; a delegation met Chief Minister Shinde while the minister and secretary concerned held discussions at the protest site, but to no avail. They were forced to wind up their protest — which barely made the headlines — because most could not afford the food at the venue any longer.

The Anganwadi workers are not demanding an extra pie; they are agitating for their rights which include their inclusion into government pay scales, gratuity and pension besides better working conditions. The protesters have stated that the CM took a negative stance. This is dismaying, and smacks equally of arrogance and insensitivity. The Supreme Court had weighed in on the issue last year, not only for Maharashtra but for other states too, calling for payment of gratuity and recognising them as rightful government employees. This too seems to have fallen on deaf ears as far as the Shinde-led government is concerned.