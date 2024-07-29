Editorial: Agnipath Scheme A Victim Of Government Arrogance

Agniveer recruitment test | File/ANI

The debate on the budget in both Houses has proceeded on predictable lines. As expected, the treasury members forcefully defended Nirmala Sitharaman’s 7th successive budget. They commended her for keeping the fiscal deficit in check and keeping a hawk-eyed watch on the price-line. Some members on both sides also used the opportunity to highlight constituency-specific problems. This was only to be expected. On the other hand, the Opposition has been most trenchant in its criticism, calling it a barren budget, devoid of anything new, stealing the idea for the budget’s flagship internship scheme from the Congress manifesto. While generally criticising the budget for doing precious little to solve the problems of jobless growth, rising inequality, pressure on consumer prices, etc, one constant issue that most Opposition members have sought to draw attention to is the Agnipath scheme for recruitment to the armed forces. The scheme has proved most controversial since its launch in 2022. It was a big issue in the recent Parliamentary poll. The government did not take people into confidence, to explain properly even to those within the armed forces. Indeed, the government may have failed to take the army on board while coming up with such a drastic though welcome reform. Getting the inputs from the top brass of the armed forces should have been in the normal course a priority. This was not like the demonetisation of the high-value currency notes, a decision which had to be necessarily kept under wraps till the last moment. Ideally, the pros and cons of the Agnipath scheme ought to have been publicly debated. Springing it one fine morning on the people without any discussion was totally wrong. It is a matter of deep regret when a former army chief publicly states that he too was kept in the dark about the Agnipath scheme. Was it the arrogance of the regime? Or the unilateralism of the government? Whatever the reason, the government did itself no favour launching it without preparing both the armed forces and the general public about this nonetheless vital reform of the way we hire our armed forces. We had to tailor the recruitment to the armed forces to our own conditions and circumstances. And the Agnipath scheme in a way is a major attempt to do so, despite the arrogant manner in which the government launched it, virtually telling the people to accept it without a murmur. Why was this done, especially when no gain could have accrued from keeping it secret remains unclear. Openly debating the scheme may have helped the government to take corrective steps before it unleashed a flawed scheme. The two best points in favour of the scheme are such that the government may have been reticent to highlight them, but nonetheless it ought to have taken the top army brass and a select group of Opposition leaders into confidence. Now it is for the people to consider the advantages flowing from the Agnipath scheme carefully before forming an opinion. One, the objective of reducing the average age of the fighting arm of the army from 32 years to 28 years cannot be easy to dismiss. Younger the better is the constant motto of armed forces everywhere. We cannot lag behind. Of course, there will be a huge number of people older than 28 in the armed forces, not all necessarily as part of the front-lines of the armed forces. Experience is not to be given short shrift either. It will guide and steady the hand of the young, with technical inputs, innovative planning, a wealth of knowledge acquired from studying new and old wars, etc. We reiterate that the accent that the Agnipath scheme puts on youth is its first major positive. And the second reason for opting for Agnipath scheme is no less important. To try and prevent a crisis of pay and pensions in the armed forces in the armed forces in the not-so-distant-future ought to be welcome. As it is, the rising bill for pay and pensions for the defence forces leaves very little for capital expenditure of arms and armaments. Our armed forces are saddled with the Soviet era material and equipment, including large squadrons of MiGs which end up in accidents at regular intervals. Given the ever present threat of a two-front war, modernising our armed forces brooks no delay.

It is not that the Opposition is unaware of what lies behind a political risky reform. The government has borne the brunt of the criticism without showing wilting under pressure. Yet, a number of steps to find jobs for the Agniveers released by the armed forces are being put in place. Since only 25% of the best Agniveers are to be retained, the release of a huge number of well-trained and disciplined men and women will offer an opportunity for paramilitary forces, state police, private security firms, etc. In fact, both the Centre and the BJP-run state governments have earmarked quotas for ex-Agniveers in the police and other security-related services. Given that each Agniveer after serving four years would ‘retire’ with a one-time financial package, starting anew while still under 30 cannot be hard. The financial package and discipline acquired as Agniveer may stand in good stead while becoming self-employed small entrepreneurs.