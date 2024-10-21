Editorial: After A Lull, Guv-CM Rift Erupts Again In TN

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi | ANI

Amid speculation about Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and state governor RN Ravi burying the hatchet, the knives are out again with the former urging the Centre to recall the latter over alleged insult to the state anthem by omitting the “Dravidam” reference in it. With the Centre apparently cosying up to the DMK which has a substantial number of MPs in the Lok Sabha, as evidenced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh releasing a commemorative coin on the birth anniversary of DMK patriarch M Karunanindhi and the Union government sanctioning funds for the Chennai Metro, Stalin’s appearance at the Governor’s tea party when other alliance partners boycotted it only added to the buzz about the camaraderie between the CM and the Governor. Recently, Ravi also praised the state government for its management of the monsoon. The Opposition hinted at a secret pact to avoid CBI and ED raids. However, all this was negated when Stalin demanded the Governor’s recall over the ‘deliberate’ omission of the reference to ‘Dravidam’ in the state anthem. The occasion was the golden jubilee of the Doordarshan Tamil channel at the Chennai DD station at which the Governor was the chief guest. The DMK and other parties were livid over the omission even though Chennai Doordarshan apologized to the Governor for the mix-up. Stalin asked if the Governor who suffered from a ‘Dravidian allergy’ would omit the word ‘Dravida’ in the National Anthem too and demanded that the Centre recall Ravi. The Governor in turn said Stalin’s remarks were racially charged and did not behoove the dignity of the chief minister’s office. The DMK has consistently accused Ravi of being anti-Dravidian referencing his earlier claim that it was deliberately building up an Aryan versus Dravidian narrative when no such thing existed. The Governor has claimed that Dravidianism was a colonial adjunct created by the British to divide and rule. During Hindi week celebrations Ravi had said there had been a consistent effort over the past 50 years to isolate Tamil Nadu from the rest of the country. He said 27 of India’s 28 states follow a three language policy and it is only Tamil Nadu that does not abide by it. The DMK has had many run-ins with the Governor, especially over his withholding assent to Bills passed by the state legislature, including the resolution against NEET.

Differences between governors and state governments are becoming more pronounced under the BJP-led dispensation in New Delhi. The southern states have accused the Centre of tampering with the federal structure of the country. After all India is a Union of States and the role of the Governor is merely an advisory one. Regular rifts between these two constitutional functionaries are detrimental for the country’s growth and prosperity. Governor Ravi would do well to abide by his constitutional functions and not interfere in the running of the state which falls solely within the remit of the democratically elected state government.