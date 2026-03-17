EC Faces Questions Over West Bengal Reshuffle Amid Concerns Of Selective Action During Elections

The Election Commission of India | File Photo

The maxim that Caesar’s wife must not only be above suspicion but must also appear to be above suspicion has long served as a benchmark for public institutions that wield authority. Judged by that standard, the sweeping reshuffle of senior officials in West Bengal ordered by the Election Commission immediately after the model code of conduct came into force raises uncomfortable questions.

The Commission, undoubtedly, has the authority to take measures it believes are necessary to ensure free and fair elections. No serious observer disputes that power. Yet, the scale and selectivity of the action in West Bengal stand out.

Elections are simultaneously being held in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and the Union Territory of Puducherry. What, then, makes West Bengal so exceptional that the Chief Secretary, the Home Secretary, the Director-General of Police, and even the Police Commissioner of Kolkata had to be transferred at one stroke? All these officers belong to the higher civil services, recruited through the Union Public Service Commission, and have spent decades in government service. They are career administrators, not political functionaries.

Questions over scale and selectivity of reshuffle

Equally puzzling is the manner in which these officers have been replaced. In most cases, the successors are junior officials, who will naturally require time to familiarise themselves with the administrative and security landscape of a politically sensitive state.

Election management demands efficiency, continuity, and deep knowledge of local conditions. Frequent and abrupt changes at the top can disrupt rather than strengthen these arrangements. The Opposition’s charge that the Commission treats opposition-ruled states differently may be politically motivated, but it gains traction when decisions appear uneven.

In earlier elections, including those held in Bihar and Maharashtra, there was no comparable reshuffle at the highest administrative levels, though some district-level transfers were made in Assam. Such precedents make the West Bengal decision appear unusually drastic.

Political context and need for perceived neutrality

The political context inevitably sharpens the debate. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has approached the Supreme Court challenging the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, and her party, the All India Trinamool Congress, has been among the most vocal critics of the Commission.

But such confrontations are hardly unusual in a democracy; they are part of the rough and tumble of electoral politics. It would be petty to interpret the reshuffle as an act of vendetta. At the same time, the perception of neutrality is as vital as neutrality itself.

The BJP may be eager to dislodge the Trinamool Congress from power, and there is nothing illegitimate about that aspiration. Yet, all parties must operate within the same rules.

Ultimately, the onus rests on the Election Commission to demonstrate convincingly that its decisions were necessary and proportionate to the goal of conducting free and fair elections in West Bengal. Only then can public confidence in the impartiality of the electoral process remain intact.