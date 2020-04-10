Donald Trump versus Joe Biden in November

It is Trump versus Biden in the 2020 US presidential race. President Donald Trump will seek a second four-year term while his Democratic Party rival, Joe Biden, Vice-President under President Barack Obama, will try and stop him. Biden’s path to the White House was cleared on Wednesday when Senator Bernie Sanders, his main rival for the Democratic nomination, withdrew in his favour.

In the pandemic-constrained times, the usual political process has had to undergo several tweaks, but the constitutionally mandated November poll for president remains unchanged. Sanders was perhaps the most ideological candidate in the Democratic race, with a left-of-centre platform focusing on key welfare issues.

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, his emphasis on universal healthcare coverage is bound to find an echo with the people. Vast numbers of Americans lack access to state-funded Medicare despite the US earmarking nearly 20 per cent of GDP on healthcare, highest for any nation. His critics tarred him as a socialist.

But Sanders through his two presidential campaigns — he was also a challenger against Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Democratic primary — managed to win over a large and enthusiastic cohort of supporters, especially young and university-educated youths who increasingly feel alienated from the current system.

He made the minimum $15- an-hour wage a central plank of his campaign. Yet another issue which rang true with the youths was his constant stress on the need to fight climate change, to fight growing income inequalities and to write off nearly $15 trillion in educational loans.

It was a progressive platform but not insurrectionist as Sanders critics suggested. In the wake of the pandemic and the resulting economic hardship his welfare plank is bound to find increasing resonance with the voters.

Challenging the ills of the free markets in an age when middle and lower class incomes have remained static while the top one per cent have cornered a huge chunk of the national wealth was a courageous act, given that various corporate lobbies viewed Sanders with an unconcealed hostility. Biden, a middle-of-the-road politician whose track record is reassuring for most Americans, will stand to benefit if some of the Sanders base begins to root for him.

If not motivated as much by the desire to see him in the White House as to see Trump out of it. A large number of Americans now believe that their system, the democratic institutions cannot survive another four years of Trump as President. And will heave a sigh of relief if Biden were to emerge as the next President.

Indian diplomats have had experience dealing with Biden when the latter was vice-president for eight years under Obama. A sense of stability and orderliness will return to the White House should Biden win, a prospect which became further attainable after the withdrawal of the insurgent Sanders from the Democratic nomination.