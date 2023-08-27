Diplomatic Tightrope At The G20 Summit

Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping |

It is typical of the deep distrust that informs the relations between India and China that there is a wide variance between the official statements by the two sides after Prime Minister Modi and President Xi Jinping met on the sidelines of the recent Brics summit in Johannesburg, South Africa. Not only did the two claims differ on whose initiative the short meeting in the leaders’ lounge was held at, but also as to what had transpired there. Given that diplomats invest much in nuance and subtlety in official statements, the war of words between the rival foreign offices underscores the present tensions between the two neighbours. After India said that the two leaders had agreed to intensify efforts at expeditious disengagement and de-escalation of troops along the LAC, China did not mention any such agreement. Instead, it quoted Xi telling Modi that “improving China-India ties serves the common interests of the two countries and peoples and is also conducive to peace…” Simply put, there was no common ground in the brief pow-wow between Modi and Xi in Johannesburg as well.

India’s known position is that without settling the border issue by restoring the status quo ante as in May 2020 there can be no normalisation of ties. On the other hand, China wants to normalise trade and commerce, leaving the border question well aside, as if the military stand-off at the border does not impact the relationship in all other spheres. Of course, the latter was an unnatural and unreasonable stance which the Chinese are known to have taken with every nation with which it is engaged in land or maritime border disputes. It is heartening to note that India has stood firm and strong at the border ever since the Chinese took the skeleton Indian border detail by surprise in a bid to cross the accepted boundary in April-May 2020. That since the clash over 50,000 troops are standing eyeball-to-eyeball at the LAC is not a sign of weakness or cowardice. The determination to defend the border is matched further with the strengthening of the civilian and military infrastructures at the border.

However, no country can ignore the fact that the Chinese economy is five times stronger than India’s but, regardless, India has given every possible indication that it intends to defend its border come what may. And under no circumstances would leave the people of the north east at their own mercy as we had done way back in 1962. Meanwhile, the open diplomatic spat may cast a shadow over Xi’s visit to next month’s G-20 summit in New Delhi. Hopefully, mutual diplomatic intercourse will be able to put this little tiff on the backburner so that Xi can attend the summit.

With Russian President Vladimir Putin choosing to stay away, the absence of Xi would deny the summit of its intended gravitas and PR value for the hosts. Happily, President Biden is attending and in fact spending an extra day in New Delhi. How the summit will get round the sharp differences over the ongoing Ukraine war has yet again emerged as a problem area for India. While the US-led western bloc would insist on condemning Russia for its aggression, China would bat for Putin and bitterly oppose any direct or indirect reference to the war in Ukraine. Even a bland statement that the two sides should take steps to de-escalate armed hostilities may not pass muster. The previous G-20 summit in Bali had witnessed an intense diplomatic row over the western bloc’s insistence to condemn Russia for the aggression. It is hoped that India will be able to sidestep the row over Ukraine and get on with other substantive issues concerning the gathered assemblage of leaders. Climate change, for example. Given that a number of western countries are the worst victims of global warming, a concerted action plan to lower the global temperatures by 2050 ought to be the endeavour of the G-20 summiteers.

