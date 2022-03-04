DHFL resolution: Successor to a bankrupt company should get a sweetener for doing a disagreeable job

Piramal Enterprises Ltd (PEL) has on March 2022 appealed against the NCLAT (appellate tribunal) order annulling its right vested on it by NCLT to keep to itself the recoveries made from avoidable transactions entered into by Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL), in the course of sanctioning its takeover of the beleaguered home loan company in September 2021.

On September 21, 2021, Piramal formally acquired the bankrupt DHFL by making the cash payment of Rs14,700 crore to creditors as per the resolution plan.

DHFL had been acquired by PEL for total consideration of Rs 34,250 crore which included an upfront cash component of Rs 14,700 crore as above and issuance of debt instruments of Rs 19,550 crore (10-year NCDs at 6.75 percent p.a. on a half-yearly basis). DHFL had piled up debts of the order of Rs 91,000 crore.

DHFL resolution has been a rare feather in the cap of the nascent IBC law when in most of the other cases heavy haircuts often to the tune of 90 percent to 95 percent had to be willy-nilly taken by banks.

What emerges now is the NCLT order also assigned for a token consideration of rupee one, Rs 38,000 crore worth of avoidable transactions DHFL had entered into. Simply put, these can be termed as fraudulent transactions or not-above-board transactions. In other words, Piramal would pocket, as it were, any recovery big or small from these rogue or recalcitrant loans.

DHFL debentures

There were some 63 ‘moons’---persons who had invested Rs 200 crore or more in DHFL debentures---who were incensed by this seeming largesse to Piramal and alleged a sweetheart deal. Equally persuasive was the argument by Committee of Creditors (COC) of DHFL in defence that these were dud loan portfolios of DHFL and no value could be assigned to them, much less forcefully thrust on Piramal.

The assignment of the dud loans almost gratis was in fact a sweetener for PEL coming forward to rehabilitate DHFL.

The appellate tribunal has set aside this aspect of the NCLT order, i.e., to the extent PEL could pocket future recoveries from avoidable transactions. Aggrieved, PEL has appealed in its turn against the appellate tribunal order before the Apex Court .

Bad banks

One must appreciate the position of PEL. It has virtually become the ‘bad bank’ by accepting the assignment of dud loans aggregating to Rs 38,000 crore.

Bad banks have to work extremely hard to gun after the rogue or recalcitrant borrowers, who for good measure hide behind dubious shell companies sometimes in secretive and clandestine foreign destinations in the OECD list of tax havens. Their success rate in the event is very low.

It is easy to allege a sweetheart deal by COC in favor of PEL. At the same time, one cannot be oblivious of the plight of the debenture holders of DHFL left holding the can even while the banks whose interests CoC normally serves got something.

50:50 arrangement could be way out

The Goldilocks solution lies in incentivising PEL not to extent of they hogging everything they recover but a good sliver of it. Why not a 50:50 arrangement? If Piramal was to be told that they have to do recovery from avoidable transactions as labor of love, they would lose interest completely in this disagreeable job which in addition would not benefit them in any way.

In a 50:50 arrangement, they would get to retain a good sliver of the recovery and other creditors would get something thanks to the efforts of Piramal. This should be win-win, the goldilocks solution.

It would be interesting to see what the honorable Supreme Court has to say in the matter but it has vast powers including the one under article 142 to do complete justice by travelling beyond the four corners of IBC. In its infinite wisdom, it might order a 40: 60 formula or 45:55 formula but whatever it does it must incentivize Piramal as much as it does to perk up the crestfallen other creditors of DHFL including the debenture holders who naively believed moon would shine on them little realizing that DHFL secured debentures were bound to be of suspect safety.

It is axiomatic that no one does a job unless he has some rewards for his efforts and labor. The NCLT thought the reward should be 100 percent. This is where it went overboard. It ought to have tempered its concern for PEL with a matching concern for other creditors of DHFL. It is surprising that the appellate tribunal instead of correcting this undeserved skew in favor of PEL threw the baby with the bathwater.

DHFL promoters must be brought to justice

Having said that, it must be ensured in addition that DHFL promoters are brought to justice. The resolution of DHFL should not mean absolution for their sins of omission and commission including charges of diversion of funds through dubious companies, euphemistically described as avoidable transactions.

Vijay Mallya the first fugitive is being gunned after. So must be the DHFL promoters. Only successful disgorgement of ill-gotten wealth from such crooks would restore faith in the Indian judicial and banking system. Otherwise, the fatalistic and pessimistic banking joke---you borrow in lakhs, you are in trouble with the bank; you borrow in crores, the bank is in trouble with you---will continue to resonate with people and haunt the powers that be.

Unfortunately, the IBC has been obsessed with dethroning the crooks from their saddles, leaving the more arduous task of recovering the loot from them to others. Complete justice demands horizontal justice too. Home loan borrowers pay every rupee of their loan back with interest. They feel miffed when they find industrialists cocking a snook at banks.

(S Murlidharan is a veteran columnist and tweets @smurlidharan. Views are personal)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 12:59 PM IST