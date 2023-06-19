Despite The Constitution, Social Equality Is Still A Mirage

Representative Photo | File

Hannah Arendt in her famous book The Origins of Totalitarianism raises a very poignant question about the modern conundrum around equality. She says that the more one seeks the commitment for equality, more the difference becomes pronounced. She writes, “The great challenge to the modern period, and its peculiar danger, has been that in it man for the first time confronted man without the protection of differing circumstances and conditions. And it has been precisely this new concept of equality that has made modern race relations so difficult, for there we deal with natural differences which by no possible and conceivable change of conditions can become less conspicuous. It is because equality demands that I recognise each and every individual as my equal, that the conflicts between different groups, which for reasons of their own are reluctant to grant each other basic equality, take on such terribly cruel form.”

Arendt wrote these words in 1950 when the world was trying to cope with the trauma of the Second World War, the nationalism of Hitler and Mussolini was decisively defeated, the British empire had conceded hegemonic space to American capitalism, Communism under the leadership of Stalin was trying to create a new proletariat universe, de-colonisation was giving birth to new liberated nation-states and the Third World was in an assertive mode to carve a new, but separate identity for itself and democratisation of the world order was the yearning of the newly independent countries. Equality in this maze of changing realities was in search of an identity, it was caught between the two fiercely competing ideologies. If equality was the demand from the below in Western democracies, in the Communist state it was an idea to subjugate the masses. Arendt was in search of a new meaning for the equality within the context of the Jewishness and prejudice against them which became one of the reasons for World War II. Despite the tall claims of democracy, USA still was not willing to share space with Blacks; segregation was the norm.

India at that time of history was busy finding a written Constitution and making the county democratic. The Indian Constitution which finally came into existence on January 26 in 1950, with one stroke made every Indian equal. Every citizen, be it rich or poor, illiterate or intellectual, prime minister or peon, was equal in the eyes of law and nobody could be discriminated against by law. It was nothing less than a revolution. India, since antiquity, as a society never observed equality. It was divided into different castes; clearly defined hierarchy was openly practiced. Dalits and OBC could never claim equal status vis a vis upper castes. Babasaheb Ambedkar called it “graded inequality”.

No doubt the Constitution was the biggest disruption. Constitutional equality was a new hope. But social equality was still a mirage. The Constitution had only given legal guarantee to every citizen that he or she would not be treated un-equal but the practice was different, in-equality was the norm. Dalit and OBCs were still outcaste, not accorded the respect which they deserved. No wonder when V P Singh decided to implement recommendations of Mandal Commission, that is 27% reservation in government jobs, violent protests erupted across the country. But in reality, since OBCs and Dalits had the upper hand in the number game, therefore the upper castes had no option but to keep mum after initial hungama. OBCs and Dalits successfully ruled two of the biggest states in India, that is UP and Bihar, for more than two decades, and those who were in the driving seat for centuries had meekly surrendered.

Demand for affirmative action in the Indian context was as old as the Indian Constitution but it was the implementation of the Mandal Commission which widened the caste fault lines. Because of the electoral compulsion, BJP never openly opposed reservations per se, but it is also a fact that it has never wholeheartedly accepted it too. Its ideological fountainhead, the RSS, has been advocating a merit-based system and it was no accident of history that Mohan Bhagwat during 2015 Bihar Assembly elections said that the system of reservation should be reviewed. Reservation was never envisaged as an instrument of poverty alleviation or eradicate unemployment. It was affirmative action for those who due to historical reasons were not treated equally and left behind in the race for social development. It was an act to correct historical mistakes and offer social justice to those who were denied equality and were discriminated against for centuries.

This new reality was nothing less than a shock for the social forces; they were the direct beneficiary of an inequality based system. These social forces had no other option but to keep quiet as they were in minority. But the rise of Hindutva gave them an opportunity to assert themselves and reclaim the ground which they had conceded due to the Mandal Commission. CSDS Survey confirms this. During the UP assembly election in 2022, upper castes had overwhelmingly voted for the BJP. More than 80% Brahmin, Thakur and Bania together voted for BJP. In fact, Muslims who are accused of polarised voting were less in number while voting for SP (Samajwadi Party). The reclamation of lost ground by the upper castes manifested itself in a different form. The rise, in the rural hinterland, of atrocities against Dalits and other backward castes is also a reflection of that reality.

The equality debate in the Indian context is unfortunately not much talked about. The system is still captive to hegemonic civilisational forces. Despite democracy, every instrument of power is captured by them. Be it bureaucracy or judiciary or the press, they all are dominated by such forces. They create narratives which tarnish the image of those forces which demand equality and legitimate share in power structure. In the last few years this narrative-building exercise at the behest of the ruling regime has acquired a dangerous dimension. There is a very serious exercise to deny equality to the minorities, especially Muslims. They are targeted by the social forces who are inimical to the equality discourse. Government agencies turn a blind eye to them. In every equality debate, most of the time Muslims are at the receiving end.

Arendt has written in the context of Jews, in the late 19th and early 20th century, that Jews were expected to not behave like Jews, to be accepted by the dominant communities; and the more Jews tried to make themselves ‘exceptional’ in their community, the more they were differentiated. This paradox is also visible in contemporary India too. It is openly said by the forces of Hindutva that if minorities have to live in this country then they have to shed their identities and have to behave like Hindus.

Muslims in the last few years have shown exceptional resilience and tolerance, but the attacks on them have not lessened. Government agencies invariably find fault with them. It is their houses which are bulldozed and demolished on minor pretexts and others’ crimes are overlooked. Two sets of laws are openly practiced. One for those who side with the government and other for those who are not with the regime and are seen as enemies of their ideology. These are not good signs.

Today in India, the whole equality debate is distorted. Equality is the basic foundation of modern civilisation. Democracy is its structural manifestation. And if the equality debate loses its equilibrium then the future of democracy will be in jeopardy. No wonder India is consistently losing its democracy currency globally. Earlier, those who were in awe of India are now complaining. This chorus has to stop soon, otherwise it will be too late.

The writer is Editor, SatyaHindi.com, and author of Hindu Rashtra. He tweets at @ashutosh83B